A diverse group of clergy and people of faith from the Greenville area are signing a document that denounces white supremacy in hopes that it will help the community “begin the long, hard work of confronting systematic racism.”
The Statement on Racism circulated by Interfaith Clergy Standing for Community called on all people of faith to look inward and confess their role in the “multi-generational sin of racism perpetrated against the African American community.” More than 80 ministers and laypeople from congregations large and small have signed the document, including more than 40 who gathered at the Pitt County Courthouse on Thursday.
“I think it is important for people of faith to be active in the work of anti-racism,” said First Presbyterian Church Senior Co-pastor Rob Jackson, an organizer and signatory. “Because if we take seriously the call that we are supposed to love our neighbor, then we must stand against hatred and we must stand against systematic problems for any group of people who have experienced racism and discrimination.”
Members of Interfaith Clergy drafted the statement in response to ongoing racial injustice exposed most recently by police killings of black criminal suspects, organizers said.
It says that the faith leaders “are grief stricken by the pervasiveness of racism and social turmoil within American society. We have been in prayer for a just peace, but we also feel it is necessary to speak to the current condition and how our various faith traditions come together to speak greater truths into our society’s pain.”
The experience of black America “is one of multi-generational trauma, from the slave traders of colonial and early American days to subjugated and segregated life in the 20th century, to the violence against people of color in the 21st century,” the statement says. “The legacy of lynching black people who challenged systematic oppression and the comfort of white people living within that system is as long as the pages of our nation’s history.”
White supremacy is not propped up “so much by those who dubiously champion the system, but by those who give it power by denying its existence and their own participation in it ... However, these claims deny the documented proof that a black person is not safe in America,” it says.
“... We cannot return to some sort of “normal” in which white supremacy culture is still the paradigm which rules all things. Those of us who have participated and benefited from white supremacy culture must confess our role, even if it was done so unwittingly.”
The Rev. Rodney Coles, a leader of the interfaith group, said at the courthouse Thursday that the statement is meant to be the beginning of a positive movement in the community. It will help clergy back legislation that works to provide fair housing, access to health care and law enforcement reform, he said.
Interfaith Clergy is working to create committees, partner with the City of Greenville and the N.C. Council of Churches and other groups to put the words into action, he said. “It’s only gonna work when we all come together in collaboration, and that’s how this is going to work,” Coles said.
Representatives of Christian, Muslim, Jewish and other faiths signed the document. A large number of Christian denominations are represented, including several large, established and racially diverse congregations. Those who signed pledged to work within their groups to encourage dialogue and build momentum.
First Presbyterian’s Jackson said he signed the statement and participated in Thursday’s event not just for himself but on behalf of the congregation he serves. He said the church is working to create a peace and justice task force to start conversation.
Bishop Rosie Oneal with Koinonia Christian Center signed the statement on Thursday’s. She said is important for people of faith to do something vocal. She said the statement represents God’s heart in the community.
“Passivity generally does not solve a lot of problems, and so at some point we have to take responsibility, not to point fingers only but to stand up and to be a part of it, so that’s why I chose to come,” Oneal said.
Noor Ali is the leader of the membership committee for Pitt County Youth for Justice and Change. She said she signed the statement because she believes in equality no matter what race or differences. She said Thursday’s event represented the community’s diversity.
“We want to embrace those differences and not see them as something bad, and we believe that racism is a sin and that it should not exist at all and we believe in equality for everyone,” Ali said.
Ali’s mother, Amira Ali, said she decided to sign because she believes in justice for all. She said Thursday’s event represented how the community cares about each other.
Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown drove from Martin County to participate. She operated three food pantries with Faith Community Outreach prior to becoming mayor. She said she is also a part of the Interfaith Clergy.
“So I just wanted show some solidarity here and us coming together of all faiths, of all denominations, and just being supportive and hopefully that can just spread across the nation,” Brown said.