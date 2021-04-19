TARBORO — When it comes to encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, there have been some different approaches taken.
In Sterling Heights, Mich., a drive-through site was held indoors in what was once a Sears Automotive Center. In Jenks, Okla., a clinic was held at the Oklahoma Aquarium where, after getting the vaccine, people could purchase a ticket and tour the aquarium.
And of course, there is the effort to reward folks who got the vaccine with a free donut every day for the rest of the year from Krispy Kreme.
In Tarboro, there was a different twist on delivery altogether — “A Shot for a Shot.”
Thorne Drug, which has served Tarboro and Edgecombe County for 70 years and whose owners are members of Calvary Episcopal Church, reached out to Dee Shaffer, the rector at Calvary, who had the idea to hold the vaccination clinic at Tarboro Brewing Co. and offer an incentive.
The clinic was part of Calvary’s Christian Social Ministries.
Each person who received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine — a shot — got a free pint of beer from the brewery.
The cost for the beer came from a $500 stake from Calvary and another $500 from a donor.
That Tarboro Brewing would host the event is almost a given, given the company’s commitment to supporting community events.
Over the years, TBC has hosted numerous activities to support local organizations.
Jane Thorne, whose husband, Bill, and brother, Tom, own Thorne Drug, said the drug store initially had gotten 1,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and then received another 1,000 this week.
“I just wanted to take advantage of the opportunity,” said Bethel resident Amos Taylor, who heard about the vaccination clinic on the radio.
And while Taylor was interested in the first shot, he did not care for the second as he had a canned soft drink in his hand.
“I was kind of skeptical at first, but my wife kept talking about it and then she took it and didn’t have any problem,” he said.
Taylor said he was surprised that he did not even realize he had gotten the injection when he was told it was all done.
“I didn’t even feel it,” he said.
Taylor was one of a number of people of who took advantage of the clinic.
“We had 20 people pre-register,” Thorne said. “Thus far (about 6 p.m.) we’ve had 10 get vaccinated and that included three walk-ins.”
Thorne said that the company’s goal is to try and make the vaccine available to people who for whatever reason cannot get to an 8-to-5 clinic on a weekday.
“Part of our mandate from the federal government is that we get out in the community and serve the underserved,” she said.
So far, Thorne Drug has worked with Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church and Pharmville Drug in Farmville to hold clinics.
“This weekend, we’ll be at the Pinetops Community Center from 11 to 4 and Salvation and Deliverance Church from 3 to 5 on Saturday and in Whitakers on Sunday. On Tuesday, we’ll be at Word Tabernacle in Rocky Mount,” Thorne said.
She said that the vaccine also is available at the drug store located at 2900 N. Main St. in Tarboro.
“We’re taking appointments, but we’re also accepting walk-ins,” she said.
Vaccinations are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.