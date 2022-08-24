Communicable Disease Supervisor Leigh Cutler, Registered Nurse Kristina Forgit, and Registered Nurse Val Tunnell look over paperwork for students at the school vaccination clinic at the Pitt County Public Health Department on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector
Vaccination clinics are being held next month to boost the local effort to get students the immunizations they need for school.
Pitt County Health Department began drive-up clinics on Tuesday to offer vaccines and booster shots for middle and high school students. Four additional clinics are set for September. (See schedule below.)
Speaking to members of the media Tuesday on Zoom, Laurie Reed, manager for ECU Health Medical Center’s school health program, stressed the importance of school-required vaccinations. Once classes begin on Aug. 29, students have 30 days to show proof of immunization or risk being expelled from school.
“North Carolina does have a state law in place that requires students to have these specific vaccinations in place,” Reed said. “After that time (30 days), state law does require that students are excluded from school until they do receive these vaccinations.
“We certainly hope that we will have the opportunity for every student to attend and remain in school.”
During the coronavirus pandemic, the state delayed its immunization deadline for students, giving them extra time to comply, but Reed said she does not expect an extension this year.
“We have not received word any either way,” she said. ”Because the climate has changed a little bit and physician’s offices have definitely been able to open up and see more students for their routine physicals, I would not anticipate that there would be an extension from the state.”
Public health officials in some areas of the country are sounding the alarm about students falling behind on vaccinations. A decline in the school-age vaccination rate has made headlines from Tennessee and Kentucky to Washington and Wisconsin.
The Centers for Disease Control has reported that teens across the country missed getting their required vaccines during the pandemic. But it is individual states, not the CDC, that set requirements for immunizations. North Carolina allows both religious and medical exemptions, but Reed said that rulings on exemptions are not made at the school level.
In 2021, following two delays of the 2020 proof-of-vaccination deadlines, hundreds of Pitt County Schools students were not in compliance with the state immunization requirements. Most were enrolled as virtual learners.
Reed said parents of students who have not provided proof of immunization for this school year will receive written notice 30 days and 14 days before the state’s deadline.
Required immunizations for students entering seventh and 12th grades include vaccines to prevent bacterial meningitis and to protect adolescents from tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. COVID-19 vaccines are not a requirement for students in North Carolina’s public schools.
Proof of more than half a dozen vaccinations, with multiple doses, along with a health assessment, are required for students entering kindergarten. Kindergarten immunizations and health assessments are not available at the drive-up clinics, but the health department is offering other appointments for kindergartners.
The state requirements apply to students enrolled in home schools, public, private or religious educational institutions, including child care facilities and K-12 schools as well as colleges and universities.
Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle, is hosting drive-up vaccination clinics for middle and high school students next month. The schedule includes 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and Sept. 27 and 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and Sept. 29. Call 902-2448 to schedule an appointment.