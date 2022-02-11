BETHEL — Bingo took a back seat Thursday at the Bethel Senior Center. Most any other day, a dozen or more seniors might have gathered to play, but the popular game remained in its box with prizes waiting to be claimed because something new had been brought to the table.
Eight desktop computers, given to replace aging models, were set up along a back wall shortly after the center’s 9 a.m. opening. Manager Corlis Jenkins hopes the donation of Dell computers will open doors for senior adults who want to learn to use technology.
“We don’t have the resources over here,” Jenkins said. “This will connect them.
“You can see they’re happy,” she said as seven women ranging in age from their 60s to their 90s sat down in front of the screens. “They didn’t get up; they were supposed to have been playing bingo.”
Two years ago, many senior adults who would go to the center for socialization, Bible study and exercise viewed computer use as mostly something younger people did for fun and games. But COVID-19 helped to change that. During the shutdowns early in the pandemic, some began to see the need to use technology to keep in touch with their grandchildren or to participate in virtual church services.
With no computer at home, Bethel Senior Citizens Club President Geraldine Powell listened to her pastor’s sermon each week on a conference call. After the senior center reopened, Powell decided to take advantage of more than dance instruction and walking on the treadmill. She began taking computer classes.
Taught by Carla Lee, evening and weekend college coordinator at Pitt Community College, the classes offered some basic instruction to seniors, including some who had never used a computer, other than their smartphone.
“They were already FaceTiming,” Lee said. “A couple of ladies would bring in laptops that they already had that they didn’t know how to use, that were leftover from the grandchildren.”
Because the computers at the senior center were so old, Lee brought in laptops from PCC for the course.
“Those computers that they had before, if they even came on, you couldn’t do anything with them,” said Kristin Braswell, PCC’s assistant vice president of off-campus programs and evening/weekend college.
While discussing the situation with Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown, Braswell learned about Suddenlink’s recent donation of computers for the Bethel Youth Activity Center and asked if the company would be willing to provide something similar for seniors.
Suddenlink Community Engagement Specialist Lisa Stokes said Thursday that the company, which partnered with the nonprofit Kramden Institute of Durham for the donation, was glad to help.
“Access to technology is so important, not only for school-age children but also for adults like you,” Stokes told about a dozen seniors gathered for the unveiling of the new computers. “It’s never too late to learn how to use the internet, how to use technology.”
Braswell said the donation not only benefits seniors but should be an asset to many in Bethel, which is a 30-minute drive from PCC’s Winterville campus. She hopes that outside the regular hours of the senior center (9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), others will want to use the facility and its computers to continue their education through PCC.
“Buses do not come way out here to Bethel to transport people to campus. That’s why we’re trying to get into the outskirts of Pitt County,” said Braswell, who added that the college has similar outreach efforts in Farmville, Ayden and Grimesland. “We just want people to know, yes the main campus is in Winterville, (but) we’re trying to reach out to them. We’re trying to go to where you live.”
The college currently has a dance instructor who teaches classes at Bethel Senior Center and has recently begun financial literacy classes at a church in the community.
Lee expects to restart computer classes at the senior center this spring. On Thursday, several of her former students who sat down to try the new computers were asking for a refresher.
“I’m 90,” Edna Dill said. “I have to learn all over again.”
But within a few minutes, Dill and her friends began to familiarize themselves with the new computers, using Google to search for items of interest from crocheted hats to recipes for potato salad. Lee stood behind them, reminding them of their previous lessons on using the mouse or navigating the keyboard. She hopes in the next session to set up email accounts for her students.
“I just want to bring them into the 21st century,” she said. “They are a little leery about doing banking and things like that online, of course. I just think they want to remain engaged, and this is a good way to help them with that and keep them connected to family and to each other.”