South Greenville Elementary School will extend a closure that started Friday through the remainder of this week, Pitt County Schools announced on Sunday.
Quarantines affecting several departments are continuing to make it difficult to operate the school safely until more staff are able to return, a news release said.
Administrators will monitor the situation and inform students, staff and families of any further decisions, the news release said.
Face-to-face instruction should resume on March 9.
The closure began last week after cases of COVID-19 and related quarantines affected several departments, a school system statement said.
The school system on Sunday reported 10 active cases of COVID-19 among South Greenville staff and students both on and off of campus, with 77 quarantines for the combined groups.
South Greenville is the fourth Pitt County elementary school since January to make a temporary move to all-virtual instruction due to COVID-19.
Eastern and Ridgewood elementary schools were closed to in-person learners for a week in January, and Falkland kept students off campus for a week earlier this month.
All schools in the district operated remotely Jan. 11-22 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases..