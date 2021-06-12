The Winterville Kiwanis Club recently awarded scholarships to a pair of graduates from Pitt County Schools. The $1,000 awards were presented to James Atkins of South Central High School and Jackson Games from D.H. Conley High School.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.3 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&