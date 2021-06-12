Kiwanis

Winterville Kiwanis Club member Toni Moore recently presented scholarship money to James Atkins and Jackson Games, from left.

 Contributed Photo

The Winterville Kiwanis Club recently awarded scholarships to a pair of graduates from Pitt County Schools. The $1,000 awards were presented to James Atkins of South Central High School and Jackson Games from D.H. Conley High School.

