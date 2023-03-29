The 26th annual “Music for Miracles” radiothon runs 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday on 107.9 WNCT to support Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.
This year’s Children’s Miracle Network radiothon also will air on all of the Inner Banks Media radio stations including Talk 96.3 and 103.7; Oldies 94.1 and 102.7; and 94.3 The Game.
The event raises money to benefit hospital services including inpatient and outpatient visits from 29 counties in eastern North Carolina. All the funds raised by the CMN program directly support the hospital.
“We are thrilled to once again partner with CMN and offer this year’s radiothon on all of our IBX Media stations,” said Henry Hinton, president, Inner Banks Media. “During the last two years of COVID, we have learned that no matter what is happening in the world around us, kids can’t wait. What happens at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital is a blessing to all of us in eastern North Carolina, and we want to do all we can to help support its mission.”
In 1998, the first radiothon raised $5,400. The event has raised more than $3.7 million to date. The funds have been used to purchase equipment and diversionary items for kids, provide team member and patient education and help build new facilities.
“We are so incredibly grateful to 107.9 WNCT for opening their station (and airways) to us for the past 24 years,” said Rhonda James, director of development and the hospital. “Their support helps us to raise the much-needed dollars to provide the resources for sick and injured children who are relying on us for their care.
The broadcast will share the stories of former patients who have experienced the care of Maynard Children’s Hospital and ask listeners to call in their support, James said. "Together, we are changing kids’ health to change the future.”
The entire 24 hours of the radiothon will be broadcast live on 107.9, with the other stations broadcasting intermittently throughout the two days.
Children’s Miracle Network is a fundraising program of the Vidant Health Foundation which supports ECU Health. Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville serves children and their families living throughout a 29-county region in eastern North Carolina.