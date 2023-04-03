Donations to this year’s Music for Miracles radiothon totaled $108,443 last week, raising the total of the event’s fundraising over 26 years to more than $3.8 million, organizers announced.
Broadcast 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday on 107.9 WNCT, the show supported programs and services at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center through the Children’s Miracle Network. The broadcast also aired intermittently on other Inner Banks Media stations including Talk 96.3 and 103.7, Oldies 94.1 and 102.7, and 94.3 The Game.
“We are thrilled to have once again been a partner with CMN and ECU Health Medical Center ... " said Henry Hinton, president, Inner Banks Media. “It is one of the highlights of our year in terms of our public service efforts. As is often the case when you do something like this, we were the ones who were blessed to have been part of it.”
Listeners show year after year they are truly dedicated to improving lives of sick and injured children, said Rhonda James, director of development for Maynard Children’s Hospital.
"A special thank you to the children and their families who shared their inspirational stories about the care they received at Maynard Children’s Hospital,” said James.
Children’s Miracle Network is a fundraising program of the Vidant Health Foundation. Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville serves children and their families living throughout a 29-county region in eastern North Carolina.