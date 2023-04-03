cmn

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer/

Donations to this year’s Music for Miracles radiothon totaled $108,443 last week, raising the total of the event’s fundraising over 26 years to more than $3.8 million, organizers announced.

Broadcast 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday on 107.9 WNCT, the show supported programs and services at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center through the Children’s Miracle Network. The broadcast also aired intermittently on other Inner Banks Media stations including Talk 96.3 and 103.7, Oldies 94.1 and 102.7, and 94.3 The Game.