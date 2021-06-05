The annual Children's Miracle Network broadcast in support of the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital will air Sunday morning and Sunday night on WITN.
The event was modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be on 6-9 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. It will honor past telethon traditions by celebrating selected miracle stories of children who represent thousands in eastern North Carolina who have received treatment the Vidant Health facility.
Examples of how Children’s Miracle Network donations are used will be featured in various stories throughout the event to show the impact philanthropic gifts truly make, a CMN news release said.
“Caring individuals, community groups, businesses and others show how much they care about children by providing generous contributions to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals," said Bill Mitchum, chairman of the Vidant Health Foundation Board of Trustees.
"In eastern North Carolina, this generosity enables the Maynard Children’s Hospital, located in Greenville and serving 29 counties, to see beyond obvious treatment and save more lives. The care and high-quality treatment received here will continue into the future through this year’s amazing donors.”
The event will highlight five area Miracle Children who are alive today because of the community's support of the hospital, the news release said.
Stephen Wheeler, 2 years old, Kenly, was treated for cardiomyopathy, a chronic heart condition that involves the deterioration of the heart muscle.
Audrey Gill, 10 years old, Midway Park, Onslow County, was treated for a traumatic Brain Injury
Ryan Leevandiver, 3 years old, Rocky Mount, was treated for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, A rare blood disorder that can be life-threatening.
Emma Lewis, 2 years old, Dudley, was treated for prematurity/chronic lung disease.
Monai Walker, 16 years old, Kinston, was treated for rhabdomyosarcoma.
The 2021 broadcast will highlight examples of the amazing care offered every day at Maynard Children’s Hospital while celebrating all of the miracles made possible by the life-saving care generous donations help to provide, the release said.
"Thanks to the generosity of eastern North Carolina, thousands of children receive the specialized medical care they need, bringing them, and their families, the gift of hope and healing. Because of this support, the team at VMC can ensure patients receive the best care possible," the release said.
The local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising program is staffed and supported by the Vidant Health Foundation, the nonprofit charitable corporation that serves as the custodian for all financial gifts and bequests to Vidant Health. The Vidant Health Foundation oversees the allocation of all donated funds.