Dr. Craig Merrill, board member for the N.C. ACLU, spoke to media about court reform at the Pitt County Courthouse on Thursday. Also pictured are Melissa Price Kromm, director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections and the Rev. Dr. Arlecia Simmons, east regional director for the Partners om Health and Wholeness for the N.C. Council of Churches.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Melissa Price Kromm, director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections, speaks outside the Pitt County Courthouse Thursday alongside Craig Merrill of the N.C. ACLU.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Advocates for voting rights took aim at partisanship in the North Carolina judicial system and criticized Chief Justice Paul Newby for actions they said has made the courts less fair.
The N.C. Fair Courts Coalition gathered outside the Pitt County Courthouse Thursday morning as part of the coalition’s statewide tour. Representatives from the N.C. Council of Churches, the American Civil Liberties Union and N.C. Voters for Clean Elections are touring to inform voters of what they call attacks on judicial independence.
Melissa Price Kromm, director for NCVCE, said that Newby and Justice Phil Berger Jr. of the N.C. Supreme Court have been involved in partisan activities including campaigning for other judges even they are not on the ballot themselves.
Price Kromm said that Newby is facing mandatory retirement prior to the end of his current term and that Berger won’t be on the ballot again until 2028.
They accused Newby of removing and replacing Carolyn Dubay, head of the Judicial Standards Commission, which provides ethics guidance to judges, for speaking out against such activity.
The Raleigh News & Observer in March reported that Dubay “abruptly left” her position after she admonished judges. The Carolina Journal said Dubay was “pushed out” of her role after overstepping her authority.
The coalition wants three reforms made to limit partisanship in courts:
The state should go back to holding nonpartisan judicial elections or allow candidates to run as independents without meeting petition thresholds.
Judges should be banned from partisan activity like endorsing or fundraising for other candidates while not on the ballot
The Standards Commission should establish clear recusal rules banning judges from hearing cases involving friends and family.
“Our judges don’t wear red robes or blue robes,” Price Kromm said. “They wear black robes because they are there for the rule of law.”
Judges currently have the right to recuse themselves at their own discretion. Berger is the son of state Senate leader Phil Berger Sr., who has been involved in cases before the court related to challenges against redistricting and other legislation.
Dr. Craig Merrill, who sits on the board of directors for the North Carolina ACLU, said that polarized partisan politics have expanded into the court system at the state and federal levels. He cited the June decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade as an example of how states will have to make unbiased decisions.
“Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade our state courts will likely decide who can have access to abortion care,” Merrill said. “Courts across the country are allowing extreme bans on abortion to go into effect, meaning the state can mandate women and girls give birth even in cases of rape and incest.
“Right now, abortion remains legal in North Carolina, but this year’s elections for state Supreme Court will likely decide what happens next. With so much at stake, we cannot risk partisan influence on our courts.”
Merrill said the decision to start with judges, rather than call for a complete overhaul for elected court officials like prosecutors, is a matter of focus. He said he does think politics among district attorneys and state prosecutors should be addressed in the future.
“I think at this point the organization is trying to bite off something they can chew,” Merrill said. “They’re not going after all of the issues with judges and judgeships but ... these three items. See what we can do from there and move on.”
Faris Dixon, Pitt County District Attorney, declined to comment on whether judges should be banned from partisan activity while off the ballot.
The Rev. Dr. Arlecia Simmons, east regional director for the Partners in Health and Wholeness for the N.C. Council of Churches, said she wants to see judges elected based on merit, impartiality and their record rather than politics. She said her organization does not promote partisanship in churches but instead wants congregations to be good citizens and know the laws.
“We’re an ecumenical body not representing just Christians, but many denominations,” Simmons said. “We advocate for justice, we advocate for fairness.
“We believe our judges should not be partisan because we want ... people who are good attorneys to become good judges and to judge fairly.”
Simmons said she wants all people, especially black and brown people, represented fairly politically and get a fair chance in the judicial system. She said she doesn’t have a timeline for partisanship’s removal from judicial elections.
“I’m sure whether it happens now, or next election or in 2024, we’re just hoping whatever we can do we can work together to bring this issue into the minds and hearts of people so they know what is happening in government.”