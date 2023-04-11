...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Jordan Proctor, co-owner of Coastal Fog, stands outside her storefront at the historic Blount Harvey Building, 330 Evans St., in Greenville. Proctor will be saying goodbye to the space as her business moves to 14th Street.
Photos by Pat Gruner
The Daily Reflector
Coastal Fog will call the warehouse at 210 E. 14th St., at left, home by September, after its move from Evans Street. The move was prompted by a need for more space.
A Greenville coffee shop and interior design retail store will move from its historic downtown location to the former site of the Habitat Restore by September, one of the market’s owners said last week.
Coastal Fog, which has operated out of space in the Blount Harvey Building at 330 Evans St. since 2009, will relocate to the building at 210 E. 14th St., according to Jordan Proctor.
The decision to move from its current 5,000-square-foot space into the much larger 25,000-square-foot building comes as Coastal Fog continues to grow its services, Proctor said. The market was added to the shop in 2016, and the new building will offer a more industrialized kitchen, alcohol on tap, a kids area and event space.
Proctor said that saying goodbye to the Evans Street location, which she has operated with her mother, Marty Vainright, and sister, Jenn Lutz, comes with nostalgia for the enterprise’s early days.
“In 2009, when we moved into the building, it was just me and my mom and we had a small little retail spot in here,” Proctor said. “We’ve grown incrementally each year, added the market in 2016, so we feel that this building has been a steward to us through all these processes.
“That to say though, we have met its max on what it can give as far as space.”
The limited capacity has meant people are left without seating during Saturday morning brunch rushes. Customers also are tentative about moving around much out of fear of damaging installations and products, Proctor said.
But the 14th Street building, which she said was built in 1941 and had been a music venue and skating rink before it became the ReStore, has space ripe for activity.
She and her family made the decision to move before the City of Greenville approved a new fee structure for downtown parking. But the change has affected business, she said, and the new location has plenty of free parking.
“Foot traffic, I would liken the feeling we are having right now, to the (COVID-19) shutdown,” Proctor said. “We are having to make those same decisions on staffing right now, on quantity for the bar.
“I will say the parking is not as bad as the impression of the parking being bad,” she continued. “I think the rumor got started that it was horrible, you can’t come downtown, don’t come downtown. I drive by and there’s spots open. People just don’t understand that it’s not as bad as the media, if you will, make it seem.”
Proctor said she hopes that the 14th Street location’s proximity to the Jolly Roger Student Living complex and other residential areas within walking distance will bring in foot traffic, while the ample parking space will make it more accessible to people who have to drive.
As an interior designer who prefers the artistic to the industrial, the ability to transform a larger space has Proctor dreaming big.
“The fact that Coastal Fog has allowed me to have a three-dimensional canvas for doing displays and out-there installations, it’s the same with this new building,” Proctor said. “The whole thing is going to be theater.”
Until the Evans Street location’s lease expires in Spring of 2024 it will serve as a warehouse for Coastal Fog. Proctor emphasized that the business will only operate out of one location when the move is finished.
Updates on the move can be found at Coastal Fog’s Instagram, @Coasal_Fog.