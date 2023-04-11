A Greenville coffee shop and interior design retail store will move from its historic downtown location to the former site of the Habitat Restore by September, one of the market’s owners said last week.

Coastal Fog, which has operated out of space in the Blount Harvey Building at 330 Evans St. since 2009, will relocate to the building at 210 E. 14th St., according to Jordan Proctor.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.