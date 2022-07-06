...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...All of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Cobb Foundation gears up for scholarship awards program
FARMVILLE — The Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Inc. Annual Scholarship Awards Program will be held on Saturday at a new location, the foundation announced.
The 2022 program will be held at the Paramount Theater at 3723 Main St., in Farmville. The group had hoped to hold the event at the new Cobb Pavilion but construction is not completed. A ribbon-cutting for the pavilion that also was set for Saturday will be rescheduled and announced later this summer.
Organizers ask supporters and guests to join them at the Paramount Theater at 3 p.m. for the awards program, gospel extravaganza and a meal. Tickets will be available at the door.
Foundation officials extend their appreciation and special thanks to loyal supporters over the past 22 years for participating, a release from the group said.
“As a result of the generous donations and substantial support we were able to fund scholarships to deserving students in the Farmville area, support families in distress and assist spiritual education,” the release said. “This is a true testament that great things happen when the community comes together.”
The Board of Directors congratulates the 2022 Scholarships recipients: Wanda Gabriel Johnson and Francis Charles Arina Sunico. Each recipient will receive a check for $1,000 toward their educational pursuits and attainment during the event.
The entertainment will feature The Soulful Sounds performing a gospel extravaganza.
“I acknowledge the generous contributions and support that the citizens provided in assisting the foundation in making a positive difference in the Farmville community,” said Director Alma Cobb Hobbs. “We look forward to your joining us later this summer for the ribbon cutting of our new pavilion which will serve the Farmville community. Remember, good things are happening in Farmville, North Carolina!”