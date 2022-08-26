120221_sln_farmville-groundbreaking-5.jpg

NRCS President Dr. Alma C. Hobbs speaks during the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Pavilion groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 29.

Farmville is gearing up for the fall and one of its first major events will be a ribbon cutting for the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Community Pavilion at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Located at 3876 S. Walnut St., the new outdoor event venue will be used for foundation events and will be available for community gatherings.


