While many graduates in the days of COVID-19 have encountered an unfriendly job market, Cole Tillett seems to have chosen the right path.
The former student-body president at UNCW is working for a company that makes toilet paper.
“At Georgia Pacific, we have been trying to mitigate the shortages,” said Tillett, a D.H. Conley High School graduate who studied supply chain management and earned two degrees in Wilmington this month.
“We are producing, around the clock, toilet paper and other paper products. Then, we are basically shipping it straight to different stores, not to distribution centers.”
As a supply chain analyst for the paper company, he has an explanation for some of the shortages consumers are seeing during the global pandemic.
“Basically, it’s people wanting to have a sense of security and safety. They want to know they have all the materials that they need. A pandemic limits our supply chains and our production,” he said.
“If people can’t show up for work, they can’t make the products, and they can’t be transported to the shelves. People see that and they panic and start stockpiling things they don’t need. From my understanding, the way the supply chain is designed, is to not have an abundance of inventory. From the business side of things, it is because it increases cost (to store it). We only make the product we believe is going to be sold within a certain time frame — usually like a month or two,” he said.
Companies to keep extensive supplies to meet a pandemic-level demand, he said. They produce enough for a month or two, but major spikes, like panic buying, wipe out that one to two months of safety stock and warehouse inventory.
“Our supply chain wasn’t designed to take massive hits like this — it is designed for efficiency. That is where a lot of the issues are,” he said.
“People want low-cost consumer goods, so we design our supply chains around that. When major events like this happen, it is hard to be flexible because we are focused on cost. No one wants to pay $10 for a roll of toilet paper,” he said.
Before Georgia Pacific, Tillett worked at a third-party logistics company in Wilmington.
“I studied truck drivers and produce, and how that produce was moved all over the state, as well as the U.S.,” he said.
He studied how different seasons, different markets and other macroeconomic and macro-world events would impact trucking, then how trucking impacted the rest of society.
“For example, water treatment companies have to receive chemicals to treat water by truck,” he said. “So, if there is a truck driver shortage, it impacts clean water because you can’t get chemicals to the water treatment plants to make sure people have clean water to drink.
“It’s a supply chain — something as simple as no one wanting to be truck driver anymore — can have an impact our drinking supply. For me it is pretty interesting to problem-solve something like that,” he said.
But, none of his classes prepared him for the situation the world is in now.
“The closest thing we studied was a scenario that asked, ‘What would happen if you did have a really high spike in demand? How would your production be able to accommodate that, or what would happen if you had disruptions within your supply chain, say there are natural disasters? How would that impact trucking? How would that affect ports and trains and transportation modes?’” he said.
“Safety is No. 1 and, as a manager, you’ve got to figure out how to get things safely where they need to go with everyone accounted for,” he said.
“Right now, we are just trying to hang on.”
Story by Debra Griffin. Contact her at dgriffin@reflector.com.