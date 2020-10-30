HERTFORD — J.C. Cole, a longtime Superior Court Judge who’s heard numerous cases in Pitt County, has announced he plans to retire from the bench in the spring.
A judge in the 1st Judicial District for more than two decades, Cole said he plans to step down at the end of March. Cole said he’s retiring because he will reach the mandatory retirement age for judges in North Carolina next year.
A Hertford resident, Cole won election to District Court judge in 1994. Cole was appointed to the Superior Court in 2009 by then-Gov. Beverly Perdue. He was re-elected in 2010 to an eight-year term and then re-elected again in 2018.
Cole has presided over at least 65 separate criminal or civil sessions in Pitt County Superior Court since 2009, according to records in the Pitt County Clerk of Court office.
Cole and Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount III were appointed to Superior Court within a month of each other, Blount said.
“We love to have him come to court here in Pitt County,” Blount said. “He’s just an outstanding judge and wonderful with people.”
Many in the Pitt County Courthouse like to call Cole their favorite Pitt County judge, he said.
Cole has always taken a special interest in youth who have appeared before his court and works with youth in the community, Blount said.
Blount said he’s often been with Cole outside the courthouse and witnessed young people introduce themselves and thank Cole for his help.
“He believes in tough love but his judgments always have been fair and places conditions where they can be successful,” said Robert C. Kemp, Pitt County Public Defender.
Cole earned his undergraduate degree from Livingstone College, received his master’s degree in criminal justice from North Carolina Central University and his law degree from NCCU’s School of Law.
Cole is married to Janice McKenzie Cole, a retired District Court judge and former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, appointed by then-President Bill Clinton.
Court personnel in Perquimans County honored Cole during a recent court session, noting it might be the last time he presides in a courtroom in the county.