AYDEN — Saturday’s rain didn’t dampen the homecoming spirit during the 48th Annual Collard Festival, at least not during the big parade.

More than 100 units, from marching bands to Shriners, took to the pavement, marching down Third Street from Ayden Middle and Ayden Elementary until they reached the heart of the festival grounds at the West Avenue stage.


