Collard Festival Committee members Chelsea Moye, Amanda Starling, Herbie Carson, Stacy Gaskins and Pat Tripp, from left, and Mayor Steve Tripp were happy Saturday's rain allowed the festival parade to go on.
The Ayden-Grifton High School Marching Chargers march during Saturday’s Collard Festival Parade past a mural of the same scene from years past.
beyonca mewborn
The Dunn Clowns, among about a down Shrine units in Saturday's Collard festival parade, clown around on Third Street.
AYDEN — Saturday’s rain didn’t dampen the homecoming spirit during the 48th Annual Collard Festival, at least not during the big parade.
More than 100 units, from marching bands to Shriners, took to the pavement, marching down Third Street from Ayden Middle and Ayden Elementary until they reached the heart of the festival grounds at the West Avenue stage.
Festival committee member and parade chairwoman Stacy Gaskins thanked the good Lord that the skies cleared and the sun came out for the march.
“This morning we had a little bit of a roadblock where we thought it was going to rain us out, but everything turned out wonderful,” said Gaskins. “We had 118 participants that I was able to count; three marching bands, of course, the Ayden-Grifton Marching Chargers, D.H. Conley, and South Central.”
A dozen Shrine Club units, civic organizations, church groups, political candidates and dignitaries also filed into the procession, with Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp riding with the mascot Coleen Collard. Filling out the march were dance teams, fire departments from Ayden, Winterville and Hookerton, Miss Grifton MyKenzie Bowen, and local restaurant and business owners.
“We also are really proud that this year is Ayden-Grifton high school’s 50th anniversary, and people are getting together for their class reunions this weekend,” said Gaskins. “We had lots of alumni Chargers coming back and it was really neat to see them decorate their homemade floats and being there coming back cheering on their hometown.”
Saturday was chock full of events that carried on as well as possible between showers, from a horseshoe tournament at 10 a.m., BMX bike exhibitions, traditional Mexican dancers, a Dare Devil Dog Show and, of course, the annual collard eating contest.
Tripp said he has participated in the collard-eating contest in the past and that he loves collards, especially with vinegar, and although he can’t hold much he thinks he can eat two pounds. “They are to me as good as any vegetable is and if you haven’t eaten collards, I encourage you to do it,” said Tripp.
Aside from parades, contests and music — Eagles tribute band On the Border was set to perform Saturday night — the festival mostly is about bringing people together, fellowship, and having a good time, Tripp said.
“To me the Collard Festival is about bringing families back to Ayden who may have moved away and live somewhere else; it’s a way that we can give our citizens in Ayden and surrounding communities some fun and activities, and also it demonstrates to people who visit us what Ayden is about,” said Tripp. “It demonstrates that we are a family town and we would love for them to come and live with us and be part of our family.”
The pandemic stifled the festival and others in the county but they were back in full swing this year. The sense of community was not limited by the town border, organizers said.
“We are one of several festivals throughout Pitt County and I think that it’s important for us to support each other, really, and it was heartwarming this morning to see D.H. Conley come support us and South Central,” said Gaskins. “You know, the Ayden-Grifton chargers go and march in the Watermelon parades, and I just think that for the county as a whole it’s really important that we support one another in our different festivals.”