52736076257_aa16391ff1_k.jpg

Pitt Community College will host a PBS North Carolina Education workshop for early childhood educators later this month. The training is free and will take place in PCC’s Charles E. Russell Building. Registration is required.

 PCC News Service

WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College has scheduled an open house next month to showcase its many programs and services to prospective learners and their families.

The event, which is being organized by the college’s Enrollment Services Department, will take place April 29 in the Walter & Marie Williams Building, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say it’s a chance for participants to receive assistance in the admission process, identify career interests, and learn how PCC can help them become professionals in those fields.