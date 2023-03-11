...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Pitt Community College will host a PBS North Carolina Education workshop for early childhood educators later this month. The training is free and will take place in PCC’s Charles E. Russell Building. Registration is required.
WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College has scheduled an open house next month to showcase its many programs and services to prospective learners and their families.
The event, which is being organized by the college’s Enrollment Services Department, will take place April 29 in the Walter & Marie Williams Building, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say it’s a chance for participants to receive assistance in the admission process, identify career interests, and learn how PCC can help them become professionals in those fields.
“It’ll be a day of opportunities for attendees to engage with PCC academic programs, learn about short-term training options, discover our Career and College Promise high school dual-enrollment options, and receive assistance with applying for admission and filing for financial aid,” said John Carrere, PCC director of recruitment and first-year experience. “Navigating the enrollment process can be a challenge for learners of all ages. This is a chance for prospective students and their families to discover these steps together.”
In addition to information on PCC curricula and the types of jobs graduates of those programs can expect to find, Carrere says the open house will feature welcome sessions, walking tours of campus and representation from all five of the college’s academic divisions. It will also include a ‘sneak peek’ of the May 6 PCC Car Show, pictures with PCC’s Bruiser Bulldog mascot and details on the wide range of student support services Pitt offers, he said.
“We are looking forward to not only welcoming our high school populations, but our adult learners and returning students as well,” Carrere said. “We have support services in place, like free tutoring, academic advising and financial aid, that will significantly increase the chances of their success in our classrooms.”
Carrere noted that PCC’s open house will take place during “Community College Month,” an effort coordinated by the Association of Community College Trustees to highlight the economic, academic and equity advantages of community college attendance while dispelling longtime stigmas wrongly associated with public two-year colleges.
“Our open house will offer participants valuable insight on why PCC is the best college choice, not only for graduating high school seniors but for any adult learner wishing to skill-up or change professions,” Carrere said. “All prospective and admitted students from the area’s high school and adult populations are welcome to attend this year’s event to discover why community colleges have proven to be the backbone of American workforce development and can be a cost-effective means of starting a bachelor’s degree.”
Individuals planning to attend the open house can visit pittcc.edu/openhouse to register in advance. Additional details are also available on the website, and anyone with questions about the event can send them to pccrecruitment@my.pittcc.edu.
PCC to host PBS workshop for early childhood educators
PCC is partnering with PBS North Carolina Education this month to provide free professional development training for early childhood educators.
The in-person seminar, titled “Sparking Curiosity in the Classroom with Elinor Wonders Why,” is part of PBS North Carolina Education’s Playful Learning Workshop Series 2023. It will take place March 28 in Pitt’s Charles E. Russell Building, from 6-8 p.m. Participants will be eligible for two contact hour credits toward professional development requirements.
“Our department is honored to partner with PBS North Carolina Education in providing this event,” said Melissa Rees, chair of PCC’s Education and Child Development Department. “This is an excellent opportunity for educators to learn fun and innovative ways of increasing STEM activities in their classrooms.”
Rees says this month’s workshop will utilize classroom resources that PBS LearningMedia has developed around the PBS KIDS animated series “Elinor Wonders Why,” which encourages children to follow their curiosity.
She said participants will not only learn how to spark their students’ curiosity and incorporate science, literacy and social-emotional learning into their classrooms, they’ll discover ways families can continue the learning at home.
“PBS North Carolina Education creates an exciting training atmosphere that gives workshop participants opportunities to learn as they network with other educators in their communities,” Rees said. “The free training at PCC later this month will fill up quickly, so those who are interested in taking part in it should go ahead and reserve a spot as soon as possible. It’ll be an entertaining evening of hands-on activities and take-home resources.”
Registration for the workshop is required and can be completed online at pbsnc.org/workshops. Dinner is included, and participants will receive a free toolkit to use in the classroom.