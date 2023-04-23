Families didn’t let early morning smoke and gray skies deter them from celebrating the world around them at a combined Earth Day celebration at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville.
A Time for Science, the nonprofit that funds and operates the museum in Greenville and Contentnea Creek joined forces for the Cypress Group of the Sierra Club to present an event that featured local organizations, vendors, food and music.
“I think this worked out better for both of us. The combination of our exhibits and their music and this venue. Plus there is a very friendly accommodating spirit. That spirit of community and putting it together is the most special thing about this,” said Sylvia Bjorkman, a member of the Cypress Group’s Earth Day organizing committee.
Bjorkman said the group was minutes away from canceling their event, originally scheduled for the Town Common, when she made a last-minute pitch to A Time for Science leaders, who had announced they were moving their events from their Contentnea Creek location to Greenville.
“We were like, bring it on, let’s combine forces, let’s make this happen and as you can see it’s a great turnout,” said Emily Jarvis, A Time for Science executive director.
The result was more than 40 exhibitors providing materials and giving demonstrations on a multitude of topics.
“It brings to the table the issues and things that people can do to be part of the solution for environmental change and to make sure our planet is good for all these generations far into the future,” Jarvis said.
Music also was provided by the nu clear twins, Greenville Choral Society, Hank, Patty and the Current and the Pitt Community College Jazz Ensemble.
Travis and Janna Thompson said their middle daughter, Clara, was studying Earth Day this week, so when a friend mentioned the Earth Day celebration, they brought their entire family.
“Clara started yesterday saying, ‘Mom, Earth Day is tomorrow. I’m going to get up early tomorrow, there’s no time to waste. I am going to recycle and I’m going to pick up litter. There is no time to waste,’” Janna Thompson said while the family searched for shark teeth at the Aurora Fossil Museum display.
Clara, 8, said her class read in Scholastic News about the importance of recycling. The most important thing people can do for the earth is pick up litter.
“When we were having popsicles somebody put a candy wrapper on the playground so I picked up the trash,” Clara said.
Nancy Bray, who co-founded A Time for Science with her husband John, showed people how to make a seed germination container using newspaper pages.
“The emphasis on this is once you have a seed germinated you can put the whole thing in the ground because this decomposes and doesn’t disturb the root,” Bray said. “I’m an Earth Day person. I think everybody needs to take care of the earth and all the beings and the critters on it.”
Bray was joined by David Gagnon, who handed out milkweed seed packets.
Gagnon created a Monarch butterfly garden at A Time for Science’s Contentnea Creek location four years ago.
“Monarch butterflies are endangered now so my wife and I have been raising about 200 a year and releasing them,” Gagnon said. “That’s the national effort now, for families and communities and clubs to plant milkweed. It’s the only plant that Monarchs’ will lay eggs on and it’s the only plant her caterpillar baby will eat. So we promote growing it.”
There are more than 200 milkweed species worldwide.
It’s important for people to plant milkweed native to their area to ensure the plants will grow and thrive, Gagnon said.
Gagnon had handed out more than 50 packets of seeds about halfway through the event.
According to the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, 16 species that are native to North Carolina. The easiest to find are common milkweed, butterfly weed, swamp milkweed and whorled milkweed.
Greenville Utilities Commission handed out bags of compost to visitors interested in amending their garden soil. The compost is made from biosolids left over from from the wastewater treatment process, said Emily Garner, a public information specialist.
McGill Environmental System processes the solids and returns them to GUC for use on property surrounding the treatment plant and to give away, she said.
Andrew Wimsatt and Dylan Nielson with River Park North, and their hand puppet Steve the Possum, talked about animals that live in the area and used a microscope to give people a close-up on objects found in nature to promote conservation.
Friends of Greenville Greenways, also called FROGGS, discussed the projects involving the city’s greenway system.
“People can walk, bike, roll. They are really important for getting people away from their cars and on their own two feet,” said Kat Dale, a member of FROGGS.
“Getting people out of their cars is important for dealing with the climate crisis. Earth Day is an important day for reminding us that we are dealing with that crisis every single day,” Dale said.