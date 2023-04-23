Families didn’t let early morning smoke and gray skies deter them from celebrating the world around them at a combined Earth Day celebration at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville.

A Time for Science, the nonprofit that funds and operates the museum in Greenville and Contentnea Creek joined forces for the Cypress Group of the Sierra Club to present an event that featured local organizations, vendors, food and music.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 