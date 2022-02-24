In a classic coming-of-age story, a prince ponders his future while searching for true happiness in East Carolina University’s production of “Pippin.”
The musical, which opened Wednesday in McGinnis Theatre, runs through Sunday as part of the School of Theatre and Dance’s 60th annual ECU/Loessin Playhouse Season.
“It’s an abstract story about coming of age in a world endlessly plagued by the chaos of political, social and religious unrest,” said Director Michael Tahaney, who heads the musical theater program in ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance. “That sounds like a heavy subject, but these themes are addressed in a high-powered, highly entertaining 1970s rock ’n’ roll concert-meets-Vaudeville stage show that is not your ‘typical’ musical.”
“Pippin” — a 2013 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical Revival — is based on the book by Roger O. Hirson with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.
Tahaney said the production is “a roller coaster ride that should amuse, confuse, dazzle, delight and challenge audiences into pondering what is meaningful in life.”
“Is happiness possible? Should we bother reaching for the extraordinary? The show won’t answer that, but it sure should make audiences think about it,” he said.
Tenayjah Hawkins, a senior from Greensboro, portrays the Leading Player, the show’s narrator. Hawkins, whose whose ECU/Loessin Playhouse credits include “If/Then,” “Ghost: The Musical” and “The Jury,” describes her current character as “charming, manipulative, passionate, perfectionist and definitely the devil’s advocate in relation to Pippin.”
“I hope the audiences take away that life isn’t perfect. We all have to just find something, someone to care about, stay true to that and do the best we can,” she said. “This show definitely highlights the constant strive for perfection that everyone desires, but in reality you can only do what you can. I think this really can be relatable during the pandemic.”
The title character is played by Andrew Goins, a sophomore from Currituck County previously seen in ECU Storybook Theatre productions including “A Woman Called Truth” and “Doctor Dolittle.”
“I love being in ‘Pippin,’” he said. “The set and the show itself allow for a combination of choreography, singing and movement unlike any other show I’ve been in before. I’m so grateful to have been in this process and to get to work with all of my amazing castmates.”
The musical features 20 ECU student cast members, along with Wyatt Hudson, a second-grader at Elmhurst Elementary School. Rehearsals started as soon as students returned from winter break.
“The biggest challenge is that the show requires each cast member to be a triple-threat performer — singer/dancer/actor,” Tahaney said. “It’s almost all music and dance (and acrobatics, feather fans and magic). Even the acting scenes are underscored with precisely timed music involving the whole cast beginning to end, so it is an exhausting show to perform.
“Every one of these young performers has grown in the process,” he said. “I’m most proud of that part of this venture.”
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. daily through Saturday as well as 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in McGinnis Theatre. Tickets are $18 for general admission and $10 for students and youth and are available online or by calling the box office at 328-6829. Tickets are also available at the Messick Theatre Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday. Livestream is available at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday or 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18.