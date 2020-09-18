Coronavirus-related adjustments continue at East Carolina University, as officials announced on Thursday that ECU’s fall commencement ceremony would take place online.
Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said the decision was based on UNC System guidelines regarding COVID-19. ECU is working to develop a plan to recognize all class of 2020 graduates in May, he said.
“Like some of you, I am a first-generation college graduate,” Mitchelson said. “Commencement on a university campus is a wonderful tradition and we remain committed to celebrating this day with the Class of 2020 when we can ensure the health and safety of our graduates and their family members. Until then, thank you for your understanding and patience.”
Residence halls
ECU reported that 700 students are living on campus for the remainder of the fall term; space remains for 400 more on-campus residents, officials said.
Students will be housed in Gateway East and West, Jones, Scott and Tyler residence halls. They will stay in single rooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Students will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, said Jules Norwood of ECU News Services. Those who return to campus housing will be charged the standard room rate, prorated for the remaining nine weeks of the fall semester.
The total number of students who plan to return is not yet available, as the announcement about housing availability was made on Wednesday.
Students who return to campus can remain in their rooms for the spring semester at a single-room rate, according to the release. Students will move onto campus the weekend of Sept. 26. All students returning to campus are required to get tested for COVID-19.
In August, more than 70 students who tested positive for the virus were self-isolating in off-campus locations.
ECU has seen a significant reduction in COVID cases since late August, the release said.
Since making all dorm rooms single-occupancy, ECU has only had three students test positive for COVID-19 in the residence halls, said Bill McCartney, vice chancellor of campus living. All three remain in isolation.
Students who need to quarantine or isolate will stay in College Hill Suites.
The university said it does not plan to close residence halls this academic year or expect students living on campus to have to move out for the remained of the academic year.
The Student Recreation Center and pool are open to students with limited hours, the university said. Joyner Library, Dowdy Student Stores and several dining options in the Main Campus Student Center remain open.
Coordinators in the residence halls continue to plan programs while adhering to safety standards such as wearing masks and social distancing.
Pass/fail
ECU announced in a Sept. 2 coronavirus update that a pass/fail grading option would be implemented for the fall semester. The semester includes block 1 and 2 courses along with 15-week courses.
The pass/fail option is for undergraduate students only.
Students are being advised to speak with their adviser before making the decision to declare a class pass/fail.
Courses graded pass/fail under the exception will count towards curricular, major, continuation and graduation requirements, the update said.
Pass/fail grades will not count towards a students GPA but will count towards earned semester hours, the update said.
All academic transcripts will include a note indicating the disruption the coronavirus pandemic caused to the academic experience in the fall semester.