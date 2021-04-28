The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-2 to recommend denial of a request that would have allowed a new student apartment building to repurpose its ground floor from required commercial use.
An attorney for the Jolly Roger at 14th Street and Charles Boulevard on Thursday asked the commission to remove from city code language requiring a minimum of 10,000 feet of retail space for dormitory developments within the downtown fringe and uptown commercial districts.
Michael Birch said such properties can longer meet the requirement because of an abundance of commercial space in town, especially since the pandemic.
The commission reconvened Tuesday night in accordance with state rules giving the public until 5 p.m. the next day to submit comments on action items in virtual meetings.
Dissenting votes came from members Max Joyner III and Kevin Faison. Prior to voting, the commission discussed the vacant space accruing on the ground floor of other residential buildings and commercial properties in the area.
Joyner and Faison said vacancies were prevalent prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Joyner referencing the “half empty” shopping center at Charles Boulevard and 14th Street.
Commission member Michael Overton, who voted in favor of denying the amendment, said that though he can see the argument made by Birch, he could not confidently support simply deleting the language. He said that future discussion was needed to clarify further action.
“I do think this is a discussion that we need to have,” Overton said. “Whether the language was something like it has to be a non-residential use, as an amenity or to the public, or something … Since we had to vote on it in that particular language I could not support it.”
Birch told the commission that developers planned to use the ground floor space for a fitness center. He also cited safety concerns that could come as a result of non-residents having free access to the development.
Chantae Gooby, chief planner for the city, said that under the current policy the designated 10,000 square feet must be a business that is open to the public.
During discussion, Faison floated the possibility of changing the space requirements to “6,000 to 10,000” square feet.
Birch, who was permitted time to speak after being directly addressed, said that developers were not willing to table such a change due to the timeline of its development.
Gooby said that city staff is not opposed to future conversations on the subject. She also said that fixing the issues associated with current retail vacancies was, to her, something that would require time to observe.
She referenced the pandemic as a major stumbling block to the city’s plan to introduce such retail space to encourage walkable spaces in the downtown area.
Two other rezoning requests from the April 20 meeting were unanimously recommended for approval by the commission.
Collice Moore Jr. asked to rezone nearly 1.5 acres at the northwest corner of Diamond Drive and Sapphire Court from unoffensive industry to heavy commercial.
MQ Construction requested to rezone nearly 2.4 acres between Dickinson Avenue and Southwest Greenville Boulevard west of Williams Road from residential-agricultural to residential-high density multi-family. The request was made after neighboring farmland in the area was zoned to allow multi-family development.
The City Council has final say on the requests.