The sale of $34 million in bonds to fund a construction project, purchase equipment and refinance existing bonds was authorized by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners at its Monday meeting.
The North Carolina Local Government Commission is expected to approve the sale when it meets at 2:30 p.m. today. Pitt County’s request is one of more than a dozen bond requests being reviewed by the commission, a division of the Department of State Treasurer that provides assistance and approves the issuance of debt for all units of local government.
Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett said the bonds will be issued as two separate series. One is a taxable limited obligation bond that will provide a $3.86 million reimbursement to the county for its purchase of the Warren Farm property, plus refinance $10.16 million of a certificate of participation acquired in 2012.
The other bond is a tax-exempt limited obligation bond that will finance the nearly $12.4 million A.G. Cox Middle School renovation project, slightly more than $1 million to purchase a solid waste compactor and to make flooring improvements at the facility that houses the equipment, and refinance $1.8 million in 2010 limited obligation bonds, $2.86 million of an energy savings contract obtained in 2012 and $1.53 million of the animal shelter renovation project.
Along with authorizing the bond sale, the commissioners’ vote also authorized staff to prepare multiple agreements needed for the sale.
Limited obligation bonds do not require the county to pledge its taxing authority to pay off the bond so a referendum isn’t needed, but A.G. Cox will serve as collateral.
Shell building sale
The board unanimously approved a modified agreement to sell its shell building at Indigreen Corporate Park for $50,000 less than initially proposed. The new agreement also removed an incentive that offered up to $50,000 towards utility improvements.
Pitt County Development Commission Executive Director Kelly Andrews said later the changes were recommended because it is easier to sell the building for $2 million instead of the originally recommended $2.05 million plus the incentive.
The board’s vote came after no one spoke during a public hearing to determine the fair market value and conveyance of the building, which was completed in 2018 at a cost of $2.4 million.
Andrews did not reveal the name of the building’s potential buyer. However, the business is proposing a $5 million investment in the project, which includes the building’s purchase price. The business expects to create 150-200 new jobs with an average salary of more than $100,000.
The commissioners’ vote also gave Elliott the authority to execute the sale.
Consumer protection
The board voted 6-3 to approve a policy that set procedures for county government helping citizens with consumer protection issues.
The split vote on the policy written by Commissioner Chris Nunnally follows the board twice rejecting Commissioner Lauren White’s request that the board write North Carolina’s attorney general asking him to help local customers who are experiencing difficulties with Suddenlink’s internet and cable service. White proposal came after several area municipalities and one county sent the attorney general’s office letters asking for an investigation of Suddenlink’s services.
Nunnally voted against White’s proposal, saying the board didn’t have legal standing over cable and internet providers.
Nunnally, along with Commissioners Ann Floyd Huggins, Mike Fitzpatrick, Alex Albright, Melvin McLawhorn and Beth Ward voted for Nunnally’s policy. White and Commissioners Tom Coulson and Mary Perkins-Williams voted against it.
Nunnally’s policy addresses not only complaints by Suddenlink customers but individuals with “a broad range of constituent consumer protection issues.”
Under Nunnally’s proposal, individuals can apply for a letter of support from the county if they file a consumer complaint with the North Carolina Attorney General, local municipality or another state office and the issue remains unresolved within 30 days of filing with the complaint.
The letter “shall not confirm or support the factual assertions of the constituent, but assert that an application was made by the applicant for remediation of a wrong, the requisite amount of time according to the policy set by the county elapsed without remediation, and request that an update and action on the case be taken within a reasonable amount of time,” according to the board’s agenda materials.