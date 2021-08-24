The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved $5.4 million in funding to complete renovations at C.M. Eppes Middle School and repair roofs at other schools.
Pitt County Schools Facility Services Director Aaron Errickson said the Eppes renovations funded by the commissioners, combined with other work that has occurred in recent years, should extend the life of two sections of the building by another 50 to 60 years.
The school system started work on Eppes in 2017 when the county used limited obligation bond dollars to fund slightly more than $1 million in repairs to concrete floor joists in Eppes’ two-story, 1955 wing.
Last year, winds from Hurricane Isaias ripped the roof off the wing, forcing the school system to spend more than $4 million to clean up the damage, replace floors, repair the electrical system, replace the fire alarm system and add a sprinkler system, elevator and other upgrades.
Insurance paid for $3 million of the work, Errickson said.
It was recently discovered that the floors and walls of the 1969 office and classroom wing have structural deficiencies that will require installing rebar in the walls, bracing the floors, installing an elevator so the building can comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act and making improvements primarily related to fire safety improvements, Errickson said.
The floor joists in the kitchen, locker rooms and hallways around the gym, cafeteria and band room also need repairs.
Erickson said $6.3 million is needed to address all the structural issues, make the school ADA complaint and improve aging systems.
County Manager Scott Elliott said the school system will fund more than half of the project with its money. He recommended the county use fund balance dollars to fund the remaining $3 million.
“By doing this and some other things. this building will be completely retrofitted and it would be good for another 50, 60 years,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said.
Errickson said the $5.1 million that was spent previously, combined with the $6.3 million for the proposed work would bring total Eppes spending to $11.4 million.
“Based on the cost per square foot right now that we are seeing in other schools being built in the state … to replace the current campus buildings only would be $35,750,000,” Errickson said. This does not include the cost of the land or demolishing the current building.”
Commissioner Beth Ward supported the request, saying it is important to keep a middle school within Greenville’s city limits.
The $2.4 million requested for roofing repairs is the second part of a $4.8 million request the school system made in January during the board of commissioners’ capital improvements workshop.
Elliott said the commissioners funded half of the request in early spring using sales tax dollars, which also can can fund the remaining amount.
Other items approved by the board at Monday’s meeting include:
- A request from the town of Bethel to contribute $500 towards the community’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony.
- The purchase of four ambulances for $1 million from G.W. Williams.
- Approved the establishment of seven areas of spending for the anticipated $35 million the county will receive in American Rescue Plan funding, approved by Congress earlier this year. The areas are broadband connectivity, community health, employee health and safety, housing and homelessness, business and employment assistance, water/sewer stormwater infrastructure improvements and administering the plan’s spending.
Commissioner Alex Albright said he was disappointed transportation wasn’t included because a countywide transportation system was needed so people who live in outlying areas could utilize services.
Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett said one of the projects being weighed was transportation to the health department.
- Approved moving forward with vetted requests for purchasing personal protective equipment and other equipment needs, facility upgrades, funding premium pay for essential staff, broadband funding and vaccine incentive pay.
Monday’s meeting started with Jerry McRoy speaking on behalf of a group upset that commissioners voted to approve the removal of the Confederate monument in front of the Pitt County Courthouse last year. He called on the commissioners who voted for removal to resign.