The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a differential shift pay plan for the sheriff’s office and several other departments at its Monday meeting.

Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Bryan Barnett, who is departing Friday for the Davie County’s county manager position, reviewed with the board the differential pay structures of six counties with similar populations and nearby counties.


