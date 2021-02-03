The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday began the process of donating and relocating the Confederate soldier’s monument removed from the courthouse grounds in June.
A unanimous vote directed the county’s attorney to bring a resolution authorizing the monument’s donation to the N.C. Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans so it can be placed on property along N.C. 43 South that is owned by Ephraim Smith, a former county commissioner and education board member.
The commissioners plan to vote on the resolution Feb. 15.
The board voted to remove the monument from the courthouse with the understanding that state law required it to be relocated. The monument has been in storage since it was removed from the courthouse grounds.
A committee comprised of Commissioners Ann Floyd Huggins, Melvin McLawhorn, Tom Coulson, Christopher Nunnally and citizens David Dennard, Yoshi Newman, Jerry McRoy and Smith was convened to research options.
County Attorney Janis Gallagher said the committee in mid-January unanimously approved the recommendation presented to the commissioners.
Ayden resident Marcus Karachun interrupted Gallagher’s presentation to say it wasn’t a unanimous vote, noting that one of the citizen committee members said he didn’t vote for the donation and relocation.
Gallagher said the individual named by Karachum was at the meeting and voted for it. Coulson confirmed her statement.
“Everybody who was at that meeting, it is a fact that we unanimously voted to settle this issue once and for all,” Coulson said.
Earlier in the meeting, Karachun said commissioners shouldn’t take any action, claiming legal action was pending.
“I am the voice representing many, many people not only in the county but the state and the nation that all feel the same way I do about moving this monument,” Karachun said. “As we all know, very many people were upset but weren’t allowed to voice their opinion. It was a public vote that shouldn’t have been done.
“Legal processes can be and will be, if this is not handled correctly, will be pursued if the monument isn’t taken care of the way it should be,” he said.
Karachum predicted a “big mess” would be created by the commissioners’ support of the donation and moving and it would bring out protesters.
“The best thing is to keep it hid so nobody knows where it is so it won’t be vandalized until we can get this matter settled,” he said. “People should have a bigger voice than these small Zoom meetings.”
Plans for the relocation will be finalized after the board’s Feb. 15 vote, County Manager Scott Elliott said.
It’s estimated the county will spend $45,000 to move and place the statute on a parcel Smith’s property that is about 8 miles southeast of Greenville and less than a mile from Chicod School.