Public concerns about large-scale data processing facilities has prompted the Pitt County Board of Commissioners to modify ordinances regarding their operation.
Commissioners voted to adopt new language regulating where such facilities can operate during a virtual meeting on Monday.
Several amendments to development standards were approved, which will increase the minimum separation distance from such facilities and neighboring properties and address noise concerns associated with their operation.
An amendment intended to clarify the types of data that may be processed at such facilities passed unanimously.
No members of the public were signed up to speak at a public hearing on the ordinance.
Noise became a matter of public contention during a move by Compute North to locate a cryptomining facility in the area near Belvoir Elementary School. Local residents protested, expressing concerns about sound produced by the thousands of fans used at such facilities. The company decided not to build on the site.
This public outcry spurned the commissioners to ask staff to compile new regulations specifying where facilities for processing data like blockchain, genome sequencing or weather sequencing could be located.
The amended ordinance language now reads, “The amount of noise generated by the facility shall comply with the requirements of the Pitt County noise ordinance and shall not disrupt the activities of the adjacent land uses.”
Commissioner Alex Albright supported the modified wording, saying he believes it will give those who near data mining facilities who have noise concerns a stronger case when bringing concerns before the board.
Commissioner Tom Coulson voted in favor of the amendment, but expressed concern about the level of noise generated by such facilities, which will now be allowed to operate in areas zoned for rural agricultural, general industrial, highway commercial and light industrial.
Other business
The board also gave preliminary approval of the expansion and renewal of a franchise for a construction and demolition landfill on U.S. 264 near the Pitt-Beaufort county line. The renewal would allow the franchise to renew through Jan. 31, 2027.
Final approval is required at the board’s next meeting on Feb. 7.
The following items were approved as part of the board’s consent agenda:
- A $31,737 budget amendment in state excise tax by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
- A lease program for buyout properties.
- Resolutions honoring sheriff’s office retirements of Clemmie German and Kenneth Ross.
- An ordinance amendment regarding the Pitt County Human Relations Com mission.
- A training exception request for strategic public leadership.
The board also was scheduled to discuss a decision on selling the Old Stokes gym building.