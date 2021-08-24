The Pitt County 2020 census numbers show two districts of the board of commissioners will experience significant boundary changes in order to meet the “one person one vote” requirement of the U.S. Constitution.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to begin the redistricting process. They also directed staff to find a way to schedule two public hearings on the recommended plan.
The redrawing of election districts has been delayed because of late release of U.S. Census data. The release is late because the COVID 19 pandemic complicated data collection.
The 2020 Census placed Pitt County’s population at 170,243, a 10-year growth rate of 1.25 percent. The county’s traditional annual growth rate has fallen in the 2 percent range, said James Rhodes, Pitt County Planning and Development director.
The four censuses conducted since 1980 saw the county’s population changes range between 20 percent and nearly 26 percent.
“I’ve had a couple of questions already about whether we believe the current numbers are what they need to be but that’s not really what we are here to talk about tonight,” Rhodes said. “These numbers are what they are for the time being, and they are what we’ll use in the redistricting process."
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is made up of six districts and three super districts, which are a combination of two districts.
Ideally, each of Pitt County’s six commissioners’ districts should have a population of 28,374. Redistricting rules allow the district populations to fall within 5 percent of the target population.
Based on that data, District 2, which encompasses nearly all of Pitt County north of the Tar River and along U.S. 264 East, falls 11 percent below the targeted population of 28,374, Rhodes said.
District 4, which encompasses western Pitt County, including Farmville, Fountain and Falkland and the Ironwoods/Rock Springs area of Greenville, is 13 percent above the targeted population, he said.
District 3, which extends from Greenville along N.C. 33 East, is almost 5.5 percent below the targeted population.
Rhodes said District 3 encompasses areas with housing for East Carolina University students and he believes the count was affected because students weren’t in Greenville on April 1, 2020, the official census count.
Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn, who represents District A, a combination of districts 1 and 2, asked if there will be drastic changes in the district boundaries.
“I do think there are going to be some significant changes,” Rhodes said. “District 2, losing population, certain geographic areas are going to have to be added … likewise, District 4 is going to get smaller because of the increase in population size.”
Districts 2 and 4 share a boundary that is parallel to N.C. 43 North.
Along with following the “One Person One Vote” rule, districts should be drawn with continuous boundaries and should not dilute minority voting strength, he said.
He also recommended keeping districts as compact as possible, using existing voting districts and precincts and avoiding placing incumbents into the same district.
Rhodes said the goal is to have the board of commissioners adopt the final redistricting plan on either Nov. 1 or Nov. 15.
To reach that goal, Rhodes plans to present a recommended plan at the Sept. 13 meeting and then meet with commissioners in small groups to get their individual input and make any suggested adjustments.
The revised plan will be presented on Sept. 27 and public input would be solicited during an Oct. 18 public hearing.
Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins, the board chairman, said it’s been suggested that two public hearings be held before the document is finalized.
County Attorney Janis Gallagher said a second hearing could be added, but given the compressed timeline it could be difficult to find an appropriate date.
She recommended soliciting written comments about redistricting prior to the Sept. 27 meeting.
Rhodes said in previous years he spoke to civic group groups about the redistricting process but thinks that will be unlikely given this year’s compressed timeline.
“I think we are already thinking the one percent growth is not correct. We want to make every effort to provide information and get information to make sure the lines we draw are as correct as possible,” Huggins said.
Staff said they would work on finding a time to have a second public input session.