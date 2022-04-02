A state senator is asking Pitt County commissioners to fund projects for five nonprofits with county dollars after the board last month learned it could not use state dollars.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider the request from Sen. Don Davis during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting. Davis is one of four candidates running in the 1st Congressional District Democratic primary being held May 17.
The board voted Feb. 7 to give $165,000 of $375,000 it received from State Capital Infrastructure Funds to the nonprofits. It was later determined that the projects and nonprofit recipients were not eligible for the funds and the money had to be spent by the county, Monday’s agenda says.
The board on Feb. 21 voted to use the money for a countywide fuel storage tank and make renovations to the health department.
Agenda materials said Davis has asked the county to consider “funding the five projects ... in the total amount of $165,000.” The county provided no response when asked when Davis made the request to use county dollars.
“I support any decision made by the county regarding funds for these particular nonprofits, and it is imperative that there remains full accountability of taxpayer dollars,” Davis said when reached Friday afternoon.
“The county plans to use state SCIF funds to fund a countywide fuel storage tank and make renovations to the health department. These are greatly needed and will benefit our residents,” said Davis, who currently represents Pitt and Greene counties in the state Senate.
“I remain committed to helping the most vulnerable communities across the county. These nonprofits play a huge role in feeding the hungry, assisting throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, helping families struggling to pay high energy bills, and preserving our rich history,” said Davis.
Gallagher stated in the commissioners’ agenda materials that the five nonprofits did not submit requests for funding when the current budget was being written last year and “would not otherwise be eligible for mid-year funding by the county.”
Gallagher said administrators with the county’s financial services office also are concerned about setting a precedent if it gives money to the five nonprofits without following established procedures.
The five organizations and the projects in need of funding are:
- $50,000: Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation pavilion.
- $27,000: CAREE, passenger vehicle.
- $32,000: Something 2 Somebody, vehicle for food transportation.
- $32,000: Lost Sheep Resource Foundation, purchase and renovate the historic H.B. Sugg home, at 3633 S. George St., Farmville.
- $24,000: North Pitt County Improvement Association, heating and air conditioning repairs.
The agenda materials state Mary Perkins-Williams cannot participate in the discussion because she is a member of one nonprofit’s board. The agenda didn’t specify which organization she is involved with.
Name change
The commissioners will discuss if they want to rename a city street that runs through the main county complex off West Fifth Street.
Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins has suggested renaming Hospital Drive, a street that connects West Fifth Street to Moye Boulevard. It runs between the main county office building, the former Pitt County Memorial Hospital building, and the development services office. It is 1,550 feet or three-tenths of a mile long.
Huggins believes the road name confuses the public.
The proposed name has to be submitted to the City of Greenville to verify it is not already in use. If the city verifies the name, the commissioners have to approve it.
According to agenda materials, one suggested name is Commissioners Drive.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- A second vote on revisions to the county’s law enforcement ordinance governing noise complaints.
- A presentation on the work underway to update the county’s comprehensive land use plan.
- Presentation of employee service awards.
- A report from County Attorney Jordan Smith on the recent appellate court decision involving Greenville’s red light camera program.