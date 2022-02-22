Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved defining domestic animals as dogs and cats only over the objection of one member at its Monday meeting.
The board voted 8-1 to add the definition to the county’s comprehensive animal services ordinance. Because Commissioner Christopher Nunnally voted no vote, a second vote approving the request will occur in March.
The animal services advisory board recommended defining “domestic animal” because the animal services ordinance uses the term “domestic animal about 20 times,” said animal services director Chad Singleton, who filled the position last year.
Nunnally said he worried potential problems may arise if the definition is limited to dogs and cats.
“A domestic animal for me is an animal that is raised in the home,” Nunnally said. He said characteristics, not specific animals, should be used to define domestic animals.
Longtime Commissioner Tom Coulson told the first-term representative Nunnally that the issue had come before the advisory board numerous times.
“Chris, you have not been in the meetings. You wouldn’t recognize the amount of consternation this has caused over the years,” said Commissioner Tom Coulson. “We have discussed this to the point of exhaustion. Chad’s only on the tail end of this.”
Coulson said the board has spent a lot of time and had many discussions and the final decision was dogs and cats should be considered domestic animals and other animals are property.
Singleton said the need for a definition stemmed from four incients since 2019 involving dogs attacking chickens that were roaming free. The dogs had no history of attacking or biting other animals or people.
Part of the guidelines for determining if a dog is dangerous or vicious is if it attacks a domestic animal, Singleton said.
Singleton said if a dog attacks a chicken, animal services can use citations, with fines that increase depending on the number of incidents, to get owners to control their animals. Depending on the type of attack, owners could pursue criminal charges through the sheriff’s office or a civil case.
In other business, six students were recognized for winning the National Association of Counties 2021 art competition, which was based on the theme “I love my county because …” The winners are:
- Camden Atkinson: 12th grade, D.H. Conley High School
- Sophia Elks: fourth grade, Chicod School
- Hannah Morrisette: third grade, Chicod School
- Casey Summerlin: second grade, Chicod School
- Mia Wallace: first grade, Chicod School
- Hanna Hardison: third grade, Chicod School (honorable mention)
In other business the board:
- Approved the sale of property at 421 Nash St. for $7,100. The county tax office had the property valued at $2,340.
- Approved a $250,000 architectural design contract with Hite and Associates for the Alice F. Keene District Park gymnasium.
- Unanimously voted to appoint Rich Balot to the Vidant Medical Center Board of Trustees.
- The commissioners learned that funding they directed to several nonprofits earlier this month couldn’t be spent in that manner. They unanimously voted to use the money to renovate a former records storage area at the public health building and to repair asphalt at the county transfer station off Allen Road.