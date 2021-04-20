A set of rules regarding the use of recreational of firearms in Pitt County was shot down before being discussed by commissioners on Monday night.
Prior to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners’ public hearing on a proposed firearm ordinance, Commissioner Tom Coulson moved that it be withdrawn from future discussion by the board. A roll call vote passed the motion 7-2.
The ordinance was proposed by Coulson in December and would have made it unlawful to discharge a firearm within 300 feet of a school, church, daycare, playground, park, recreation area, residence, business or occupied structure between dusk and dawn in the unincorporated areas of Pitt County.
The ordinance also forbid firing in a careless manner disregarding the safety of others “and in a manner so as to endanger any person or property and resulting in the unlawful property damage or bodily injury of another.” It would have also made it unlawful to fire a weapon on another person’s property, or within 300 feet of domestic livestock, without the owner’s consent.
The motion to withdraw the proposed ordinance was seconded by Commissioner Beth Ward. Dissenting votes came from Commissioners Alex Albright and Mary Perkins-Williams.
Twenty-five residents called the county manager in opposition of the ordinance. Nine others emailed statements that were read to the board.
A handful more attended the virtual meeting to make public statements. Following the boards decision, most chose not to speak. Those who did expressed concern that their Second Amendment rights were being infringed upon.
The meeting started 24 minutes late due to an influx of public interest, largely due to the firearm ordinance.
Jonathan Riggs, Pitt County Libertarian Party chairman, commended the board’s decision to drop the ordinance and also asked that it move back to in-person meetings to allow for better public transparency.
Coulson proposed the new rules in light of a constituent who reported being accosted when she asked a neighbor firing weapons near her property line to move to another location.
The board also heard reports from Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County director of public health, about a mobile dental program and Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance about the state of the county detention center’s medical contract.