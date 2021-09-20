The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is holding two closed sessions involving personnel discussions.
The first meeting is being held at 9 a.m. Wednesday and the second at 9 a.m. Friday. Both sessions are being held in the Eugene James Auditorium, second floor, Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.
Closed session meetings are held when personnel matters are discussed “to consider the qualifications, competence, performance, character, fitness, conditions of appointment, or conditions of initial employment of an individual public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee.”
No public comments will be received at the meetings.