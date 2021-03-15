The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $100,000 donation to the Council on Aging’s building expansion fund during its Monday night meeting.
If the council didn’t exist, the services it provides would be funded by the county and provided by county employees, County Manager Scott Elliott said. Since the county’s fund balance is in a strong position, he recommended appropriating the $100,000 because it will be matched dollar for dollar by a private donor.
The council provides about 350 meals daily to the county’s senior population through home meal deliveries or in congregate settings, said Executive Director Rich Zeck. It also provides Medicare counseling which returned $1.4 million to the county’s seniors last year.
Despite the many shutdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, meal deliveries continued every day, he said.
With the population of people age 65 and above growing, services and activities at the center are being delayed, Zeck said, It can take two to three months to book a room for an activity.
When the current facility at 4551 County Home Road opened about 15 years ago, plans to expand were already in place, he said.
The current plan adds 7,000 square feet to the existing building that will include a larger congregate meal area and two additional classrooms, he said. A new entryway also is planned so clients can directly reach the new congregate area instead of walking through the main entrance waiting area and hallway located at the front of the existing facility, he said.
When the fundraising campaign was announced in the fall, the council already secured $900,000, Zeck said. A donor then agreed to give up to $300,000 if the council could match the amount. The council raised $200,000 and the donor has awarded that match.
With the board’s $100,000 grant the donor will give the remaining $100,000, Zeck said. Approximately $1.5 million is needed to fund the expansion.
Zeck said the expansion won’t affect services provided at other locations.
Commissioner Alex Albright, who represents Fountain and other parts of western Pitt County, said there is concern the Fountain location will close because of decreasing participation which he said is linked to people’s unhappiness with the food that’s been served.
Albright asked if the issue could be addressed but Zeck said it’s difficult to address the dietary needs and preferences of everyone when feeding 350 people daily.
Albright also asked that Zeck work with funders of the council’s nutrition and feeding programs so individuals from Wilson, Greene and Edgecombe counties who only live a few miles from Fountain can be served at the location. Fountain is closer than the senior centers in their home counties, Albright said.