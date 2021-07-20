The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Pitt Community College’s request to use fund balance and reserved dollars for the construction of a new campus building.
While he joined the other commissioners in approving the request, Commissioner Tom Coulson expressed his concern over how county appropriations to the college are managed.
“The $479,000 — does this mean we over-allocated and you didn’t need it … or is something going to go unrepaired if this money is diverted?” Colson asked.
PCC President Lawrence Rouse requested that the commissioners give the college permission to put $1.8 million in fund balance and $479,000 in special repair funds toward the construction of a 28,000 square foot Center for Student Advancement.
Vice President of Administrative Services Rick Owens said the facility will house flexible classrooms and meeting spaces along with the college’s VISIONS program and veterans’ and student resource centers.
The work supports underserved and at-risk students, Owens said.
The flexible meeting spaces allow larger programs such as new student orientation, career fairs and nursing program activities to be held one time and at one location.
“The nursing program has to meet in sections; they can't all get together at the same time because we have limited space,” Owens said.
Construction costs are wildly fluctuating and the colleges want to make sure it has enough cash on hand so it can immediately accept a bid.
“I personally prepared this request for Dr. Rouse,” said Ricky Brown, vice president of finance and chief financial officer. “I would not have recommended it if I wasn’t comfortable with it.”
County Manager Scott Elliott said PCC’s fund balance operates the same way as Pitt County Schools’ balance. Coulson said he does not believe either institution should keep unspent dollars, the money should be returned to the county.
Elliott said the college has extra money because of COVID-19. Expenses were reduced by $800,000 because the school didn’t spend as much heating and cooling buildings due to distance learning.
The school also used some CARES Act money on upgrades to various heating and air condition systems to improve circulation and ventilation, Elliott said.
The college reduced the size of the building from 40,000 square feet to 28,000 square feet to reduce costs, Elliott said. The construction costs are expected to be about $14 million.
Permit extension
Commissioners approved with a 7-1 vote a six-month extension to a permit to operate a solar farm on several parcels of land east of Bethel.
Coulson cast the lone no vote.
Pitt Solar, previously named Bethel N.C. 11 Solar, requested the extension to complete studies and environmental and utility analyses.
The original permit was issued in September 2020, said James Rhodes, planning director.
Because of recent state changes in development rules, the extension is issued as a special-use permit instead of its original conditional-use permit.
Economic development
Commissioners unanimously approved an application to NC Railroad for funding to help develop a rail-served site in the county.
“We get quite a few industrial prospects that require or prefer rail access sites,” said Pitt County Economic Development Executive Director Kelly Andrews. However, the county has no such site available.
NC Railroad will select rail sites with a high potential for development and provide up to $500,000, or 60 percent of total costs, to develop them. Andrews said the county and potential partners will have to fund the other 40 percent.
Andrews said her office will identify local sites with the most development potential and submit the applications, along with a letter of support from the commissioners.
Andrews reported that in the first six months of 2021 her office has responded to 41 inquiries about manufacturing/business development in the county. Eighteen involved manufacturing, seven involved existing industry and the others were from warehouse and distribution businesses, data center/information technology companies and non-manufacturing businesses.
Sixteen of the inquiries remain active prospects, she said.
Andrews said there were an additional 16 inquiries the county could not consider because suitable buildings or a rail adjacent site were not available.
Employee recognition
Commissioners unanimously approved a recommendation that employees celebrating 10 and 15 years of employee receive personal leave time instead of a lapel pin and employees with 20 years of service have the option of getting 16 hours of personal leave and a watch or 16 hours of personal leave and a one-time payment of $300.
The personal leave is not recurring and won’t affect an employee’s leave accrual rate.
Tax refund
Refunding $111,150 in overpaid taxes was unanimously approved.
First American Title Insurance Company made the request after it was discovered an attorney made an error when filing a property deed.
The deed incorrectly listed an excise tax of $112,100 when it should have been $450.
In-person meetings
The commissioners met Monday in the Mark Owens Jr. Auditorium located in the Pitt County Agricultural Center. They unanimously voted to hold upcoming meetings in the Eugene James Auditorium located on the second floor of the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.
Elliott said while meetings at the ag center are broadcast live over YouTube, they can't be broadcast live over Suddenlink channel 13.
Protective shields have been installed that will separate the commissioners as they sit on the dais, Elliott said, adding audience chairs can be rearranged to allow for social distancing.
The commissioners next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 9.
The Pitt County Board of Health met in-person on July 13 at the Pitt County Health Department, its first in-person session since COVID-19 restrictions were implemented. The board had been meeting virtually with the sessions live-streamed through YouTube.
The board of health will continue meeting in person following its original meeting schedule. Future meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month, except July and December.
Routine meetings will be held at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle, and won't be broadcast. During the months of February, May, August, and November, the meetings will be held in the Eugene James Auditorium and will be broadcast.
The county's planning board is scheduled to discuss returning to in-person meetings when it holds its virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. today.