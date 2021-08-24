Pitt County commissioners voted 6-2 Monday to require employees who don’t get a COVID-19 vaccination to undergo weekly testing starting Sept. 13.
The commissioners also chose to modify incentives employees receive for getting vaccinated. It was recommended that staff getting the vaccine would receive $250 and previously vaccinated staff would receive 16 additional hours of leave.
County Manager Scott Elliott said additional discussions with staff on Monday prompted a revision to let employees chose to receive the money or additional leave.
If the county had 100 percent of its employees vaccinated it would cost $266,000, Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett said. American Rescue Plan funding would pay for employees who are vaccinated after Sept. 13, he said. Elliott recommended the Sept. 13 start date so the staff could identify a testing location for employees.
Commissioners Alex Albright, Ann Floyd Huggins, Melvin McLawhorn, Christopher Nunnally, Mary Perkins Williams and Beth Ward voted in favor of the policy. Commissioners Tom Coulson and Lauren White voted against it. Commissioner Mike Fitzpatrick did not attend Monday’s meeting.
“I am not really a fan of this. Vaccinated people can still get COVID,” White said. “I understand the vaccine is supposed to make the symptoms more tolerable or not as bad. But, if vaccinated people can still get COVID why aren’t we testing everyone? Why are we testing only unvaccinated people if vaccinated people can get COVID?”
White called weekly testing a punishment of individuals who are making a personal choice. People who are unvaccinated are often labeled as conspiracy theorists, she said, but there are people who have genuine concerns about the vaccine.
Coulson said he didn’t approve of the financial incentives. He said he also believed the policy violated the U.S. Constitution’s Ninth Amendment that says people retain certain rights even if they aren’t specifically listed in the Constitution.
Coulson also said just because the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pzier vaccine on Monday, it doesn’t make the drug safe. He pointed to Vioxx, an anti-inflammatory drug that was pulled from the market more than 10 years after its full FDA approval before it was found it contributed to thousands of heart attack related deaths.
Coulson added he was fully vaccinated.
“I’ve had my vaccine. I believe everybody should get it. I believe it is a mistake not to get it,” he said.
After the vote, White asked to be excused from the remainder of the meeting, saying she had an emergency with someone in the hospital. The board unanimously voted to excuse her.
Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn proposed amending the policy to mandate employees receive the vaccine. Elliott said he couldn’t support that recommendation because he believed it would lead to a loss of staff, many who are qualified for retirement.
McLawhorn and Nunnally participated in Monday’s meeting via telephone. Nunnally said is observing COVID-19 safety protocols because he’s waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test. McLawhorn said he’s not comfortable with in-person meetings because of the surge in new COVID cases.
Elliott asked if the commissioners wanted to return to all virtual meetings.
“I think it’s great to be back in person but today brought to my attention how important it is that you are able to dial back and forth and have an ability to work in a mobile environment. This call-in feature isn’t too hot," Nunnally said. He asked if it would be possible to have a virtual meeting option for commissioners who wanted to participate remotely.
County Attorney Janis Gallagher said the state laws governing meetings only allow for in-person or completely remote meetings. If even one commissioner participates remotely then the Board of Commissioners must follow remote meeting rules, which require giving the public at least six hours notice that an in-person meeting is going remote and allowing members of the public to participate using whatever remote technology the board employs.
Commissioners Albright, Coulson, Ward and White said they wanted to continue meeting in person.