Despite approving new voter district lines last month, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners has directed staff to change the map after a voter rights group complained about the number of split precincts.
Planning and Development Director James Rhodes said if staff followed the recommendations suggested by Democracy North Carolina, a sitting commissioner would be drawn out of his or her district and one of the county’s two minority majority districts would lose that status.
Rhodes did not identify the commissioner or the district.
Despite Rhodes’ concern, the commissioners said they wanted him and his staff to look for ways to reduce the number of split precincts while keeping current commissioners in their districts, using the previously approved map.
The commissioners will hold a public hearing on the new proposal during their Nov. 15 meeting. They plan to set a special called meeting on Nov. 16 to vote on the new map if it isn’t approved on Nov. 15.
The legislature set Nov. 17 as the preferred deadline for submitting new redistricting maps to the board of elections. However, a final deadline of Dec. 17 also is available.
Reginald Barrett, speaking on behalf of Democracy North Carolina, said the organization was approached by residents concerned by split precincts and the division of Winterville into three different commissioner districts.
Precincts are administrative units that designate different locations to vote. When precincts are split, people living in the unit vote at the same location but they are grouped in different districts.
Rhodes said 19 of Pitt County’s 40 districts are split in the Pitt County Board of Commissioners’ voting districts, the same number as in the district 2011 map.
Winterville is divided between commissioner districts 4, 5 and 6 in the plan approved in September.
“If we were to shift and put all 10 or 11 thousand people that reside in the Winterville city limits into one district there would be a ripple effect into all the other districts,” Rhodes said
‘It’s not as simple as making this happen without causing some ramification in some of the other districts.”
Rhodes said Democracy North Carolina’s driving force is to limit split precincts, an approach he called “backwards.”
“We should be looking at our federally driven, constitutional requirements first. These precinct lines are sheerly local administrative boundaries. In my opinion that is the wrong way to look at things,” Rhode said.
The commissioners were able to reconsider the redistricting plan because when it was adopted September, the resolution of adoption wasn’t prepared.
Competing motions were offered. The motion to approve the plan adopted in September and the authorizing resolution failed 4-5. Commissioners Tom Coulson, Michael Fitzpatrick, Beth Ward and Lauren White voted yes, and Commissioners Alex Albright, Ann Floyd Huggins, Melvin McLawhorn, Christopher Nunnally and Mary Perkins-Williams voting no.
The motion directing Rhodes and his staff to rework the maps to reduce the number of split precincts, address Winterville district concerns and county commissioners' concerns was approved 6-3 with Ward joining Albright, Huggins, McLawhorn, Nunnally and Perkins-Williams and Coulson, Fitzpatrick and White voting no.
The following items were approved by unanimous vote during Monday’s meeting:
- An incentive that won’t exceed $25,000, for a company that plans to invest $38.4 million and create at least 80 jobs. The incentive is the equivalent of a required 5 percent match for a state building reuse grant.
- Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry’s request that $10,244 in contingency funding be used to purchase and replace a tower top amplifier system that is part of the county’s emergency radio system.
- A proposed list of meeting dates to get public input on how the county should spend $35 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
- Moving ahead with advertising for and hiring a coordinator to oversee the administration of the county’s American Rescue Plan funding.
The commissioners also voted 6-3 to use $1,500 from contingency funding to update signage in county buildings alerting people that permitted concealed weapons won’t be allowed. Coulson, Fitzpatrick and White voted against the request.