The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved new rules requiring county employees and the public to wear masks in county-owned facilities with a 5-4 vote Monday.
The board approved the new requirements despite misgivings expressed by County Manager Scott Elliott that the new rule may require entrance monitors and could force some employees to take extended leave.
City authorizes sale of west Greenville homes
Four affordable homes in the west Greenville area will be available to families after the Greenville City Council unanimously approved resolutions authorizing the sale of homes on Fleming Street during its virtual meeting on Monday night.
Council members also approved a development agreement between the city and Greenville Ventures, to purchase two city-owned lots on Evans Streets to build a 90-room boutique hotel.
