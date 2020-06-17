Pitt County commissioners raised concerns about increasing the residential solid waste fee in the new fiscal year and its impacts on apartment complexes but gave no indication they would change it during their Tuesday public hearing on the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
The residential solid waste fee is increasing to $120 annually, a $46 jump from this year's $74 rate.
County Manager Scott Elliot said the fee is increasing from $6.17 a month to $10 a month, but it is billed annually along with property taxes.
In apartment complexes, each unit is charged $120 per year, the same as a single-family household, Elliott said.
Greenville resident Leigh Ann Odom was the only person to speak at the budget hearing. She has worked at Meridian Park apartments for 25 years and was concerned about the increase in the residential solid waste fee. She said it would impact property managers and their budgets.
"The apartment industry is suffering throughout Greenville, with vacant apartments available ... it really is a tough time right now for this big of an increase to occur," Odom said.
Commissioner Ann Floyd-Huggins said she also was concerned because it appeared the residential rate was increasing more than the commercial solid waste fee, which is based on tonnage.
Floyd-Huggins said she sympathized with the property owners but said the county needs the funds.
There were no further discussions about adjusting the fee.
Floyd-Huggins asked Elliott how the budget would be impacted since the county would not be receiving an additional $100,000 from the Alcohol Beverage Control Board. Earlier ABC officials agreed to increase its annual contribution to the county from $1.5 million to $1.6 million. However, the ABC Board voted agains the increase, leaving a $100,000 gap in the county budget.
Elliott said that it is best to leave the $1.6 million on the books and try to make it up in lapsed salary or sales tax revenues exceeding what is projected.
Commissioner Tom Coulson said he is a member of the ABC Board and the board voted to keep the $100,000 so the agency would have opportunities to purchase liquor in greater volume and increase cash flow.
The budget includes tax rate adjustments brought on by the 2020 property revaluation.
The property tax rate is dropping 4.13-cent to 67.97 cents per $100 value.
The budget reduces the industrial development tax to .94-cent per $100 value, a .06-cent decrease.
The EMS District tax was increased to 5.95 cents per $100 valuation.
The budget includes a 1.46 percent funding increase for Pitt County Schools and a 2.91 percent increase for Pitt Community College.
The budget allots funds for COVID-19, increases staffing for public health, social services and the sheriff's office. and increases funding for Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College.
The budget includes pay for performance employee raises but that will be frozen until mid-year when the impacts from COVID-19 on revenue and sales tax can be seen.
The recommended 2020-21 fiscal year budget is $259,705,077 a 3.31 percent increase from the 2019-20 budget.
The general fund portion of the budget is $182,358,067.
The Board of Commissioners could not take action on the budget Tuesday because it has to wait 24 hours for additional public comments to come in. The meeting is recessed until 9 a.m. Thursday.