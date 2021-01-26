Pitt County government hopes to fund about $6.3 million in capital projects in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget but that amount doesn’t include tens of millions of dollars in requests from the public school system and Pitt Community College.
The recommendations could change in the coming months as the county gets a better handle on the economy and requests from the schools and community college, Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott said.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners reviewed the list of requests during its annual capital improvement plan and budget workshop held via video conferencing on Monday.
While things have gone well with the current fiscal year’s finances, a number of unknowns could affect the coming fiscal year which begins on July 1, Elliott said.
There is still instability in the county’s sales tax revenue because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also unclear how the national economy will fare and its local impact.
Capital projects are expenditures that cost more than $100,000 and involve anything from construction to vehicle and equipment purchases and software purchases, said Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett
He and Elliott presented 24 projects that could be funded in the new fiscal year.
Eight of the projects are recurring expenses such as purchasing replacement vehicles and providing $1 million to Pitt County Schools and $100,000 to Pitt Community College.
Another eight projects, such as combining all sheriff’s office operations into one building and upgrading the county telephone system and the planning department’s software, were scheduled for the current fiscal year but deferred because of concerns about how the pandemic could affect revenue.
The proposed projects are broken down as general government, $1.06 million; public safety, $1.65 million; economic and physical development, $750,000; human services, $400,00; education, $1.1 million; cultural and recreational, $250,000; and environmental protection, $1.08 million.
One project the management team is confident about is a new facility at the Alice F. Keene Park.
Last week, the county submitted an infrastructure and communities grant to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fund a facility that would serve as both a gym and special medical needs shelter, said James Rhodes, director of planning and development services. Rhodes said state officials reviewed the proposal and indicated it fit FEMA’s criteria for projects. The county is far along in the project’s development, which FEMA likes, so work can quickly begin, Barnett said.
The cost to build a gym and special needs facility would be $17 million, with the federal government spending $12 million and the county contributing $4.3 million.
The county wants to fund $250,000 towards planning the project.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally said the amount is a pretty big ask.
“At least in my view when I was thinking about additional funding sources I wasn’t necessarily thinking we would expand the project, bootstrap it onto something bigger,” he said. “I was thinking of ways we could reduce the overall burden on the county since we have tremendous needs in other areas.”
There have been questions about whether a gym should be a top priority since the park has a lot of parking problems, Nunnally said.
Barnett said if FEMA funds the project, the thought is that the state also will make money available.
Pitt County Schools
Pitt County Schools presented a list of $30.5 million in projects that need funding in the coming fiscal year.
The bulk of the requests, $24.3 million, involve building classroom wings at Creekside, Eastern, Elmhurst, Ridgewood, W.H. Robinson elementary schools and Wintergreen Primary.
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said the additional classroom space is needed to meet the requirements of House Bill 90. Approved by the General Assembly in 2017, HB 90 requires smaller class sizes for students in kindergarten through third grade.
“As we move into that discussion we may have to look at general obligation bonds if we are unable to secure any state funding from a bond,” Barnett said. “But it’s a lot deeper conversation.”
Pitt County Schools doesn’t have enough space to add classrooms and is currently using modular units, which is why it wants to build new classroom wings.
Funding $24 million to $30 million in construction will require the county to obtain a general obligation bond, Barnett said. That requires the approval of county voters.
However, if it’s voted down, the county still has to supply the extra classroom space and would have to obtain a limited obligation bond, Elliott said. While it doesn’t need voter approval, it puts the county in the position of going against the voters’ wishes.
Commissioner Alex Albright said the state should be providing funding for the additional classroom space. The General Assembly discussed helping schools fund capital projects but no action was taken.
The school system also needs slightly more than $6 million in capital maintenance funds. The county traditionally provides $1 million for maintenance.
Lenker said $450,000 of the $1 million traditionally goes to roof maintenance. However, the school system has $4.6 million in roofing needs.
That includes spending $2 million to replace 80 percent of J.H. Rose High School’s roof. Large areas D.H.Conley and Ayden-Grifton high schools and eight other schools also need roofing replacement.
Pitt Community College
Pitt Community College is requesting $2.18 million for the coming fiscal year.
The largest expenditure is $1.5 million for the design of a proposed $18.76 million workforce technology building.
“The purpose of this building is shifting entirely to labor demands that are part of the economic growth of Pitt County,” said Rick Owens, PCC vice president of administrative services.
The 56,000-square-foot facility would be geared towards job training in the areas demanded by the local job market: simulation/game design and pharmaceutical life sciences training.
Owens said the classroom and training spaces for the current pharmaceutical training programs are filled and there are students waiting to join the program. The new facility would provide flexible lab and training spaces.
Owens said the college also wants to build a facility exclusively for welding training. Funding for that facility and the workforce training facility are up in the air because it’s unclear what the General Assembly’s plans are for state bonds.
“Honestly, I’m just hoping we’ll get a state budget this year,” Owens said. “Hopefully the new legislators, with a new approach, will be able to work together on the bonds.”
The remaining funding is needed for the second phase of the interior dock lock replacement project, roof replacement at the G.H. Leslie Building, chiller replacement at the Reddrick Building and updating campus HVAC controls.