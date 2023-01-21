Pitt County commissioners will review capital funding requests and planning for fiscal year 2023-24 during a Monday morning workshop.
The meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium of the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.
Capital improvements are projects involving the construction or renovation of structures, the installation of equipment or fixtures like a computer system, or the installation or replacement of mechanical systems. Pitt County also includes vehicle replacements and critical waterway debris removal projects.
Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Sam Croom will review the Pitt County Board of Commissioners’ current capital improvement plan process.
The process involves compiling a list of capital projects from county departments, having the senior leadership team review the requests and presenting recommendations to the commissioners.
Croom said he will review about 20 projects with the commissioners.
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker, interim Executive Director of Operations and Facility Services Aaron Errickson and Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse will then provide presentations about additional projects.
The meeting is scheduled to adjourn shortly before 11 a.m. because the commissioners are scheduled to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Pitt County Sheriff’s Office administration building.
The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and is being held at 100 New Hope Road.
Parking will be available along New Hope Road and at the Technology Enterprise Center, 1800 N. Greene St.