Pitt County Governmental Office

The Pitt County administrative offices are in the old hospital building at 1717 W. Fifth St.

 file photo/The Daily Reflector

Pitt County commissioners will review capital funding requests and planning for fiscal year 2023-24 during a Monday morning workshop.

The meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium of the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.