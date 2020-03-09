Officials are scheduled to report on the local response to the coronavirus to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting this morning.
Dr. John Silvernail, public health director, and Ethan Lenker, Pitt County Schools superintendent, will appear before the board to provide information about the readiness of each organization for a possible outbreak of COVID-19, according to the meeting agenda.
In addition, the commissioners are scheduled hear a presentation from Judge Wendy Hazelton about the Pitt County Behavioral Health Treatment Court. The court is an alternative to jail or prison for persons charged with a criminal offense who have a mental health diagnosis or treatment history or who exhibit symptoms and behaviors indicating a need for mental health assessment.
Participation in the court, which is voluntary, allows offenders to have their charges dismissed or to plead to a lesser offense in exchange for receiving mental health treatment.
The board also is scheduled to vote on several budget amendments, including one for the sheriff’s office and one for the Register of Deeds office.
Also on the agenda is a discussion of Hope Station, a nonprofit organization that provides services and shelter to people who are homeless. Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins will make a proposal about the organization. More information will be presented at the meeting, according to agenda materials.
In other business, the board is scheduled to consider:
- A request from Thermo Fisher Scientific to be released from a Pitt County tax bill that is based on an error.
- Re-appointments to the Vidant Medical Center Board.
- Appointments to the Pitt Area Transit System Advisory Board.
- A resolution in support of the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters and a proclamation in support of Social Work Month.
The meeting will include a public comment session and a closed session for the purpose of attorney-client privilege.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium on the second floor of the Pitt County Office Complex, 1717 W. Fifth St.