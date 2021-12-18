An offer to buy the old Stokes School gymnasium and cafeteria buildings is on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners’ Monday agenda.
The commissioners also will hold public hearings on two rezoning requests during the 6 p.m. meeting being held in the Eugene James Auditorium, 1717 W. Fifth St.
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker notified County Manager Scott Elliott earlier this month that the school system had received a $10,000 offer to purchase the two buildings and surrounding 1.2 acres of land.
Under state law, county governments have the right of first refusal when school property is being sold.
Lenker said the school system has not demolished the buildings because of the cost of abating environmental issues. A school system spokeswoman said the potential buyer wants to use the buildings for storage.
If the county has no interest in the building or property, the commissioners must vote to direct the school board to take the required steps to sell the property.
Rezoning hearings
The public will have a chance to weigh in on two conditional district rezoning requests during public hearings scheduled for Monday.
Unlike a traditional rezoning process, conditional district rezoning requires the petitioner to state how the land will be used and submit a site plan so commissioners can determine if the request meets development standards, county Planning and Development Director James Rhodes said.
The commissioners also have the option of placing conditions on how the land is used, such as setting hours of operation or requiring screening.
Planning staff is recommending the board of commissioners deny a Winterville town councilman’s rezoning request because the proposed use isn’t consistent with the future land use plan on the area.
Tony Moore is requesting 4 acres of property he owns at the intersection of Speight Seed Farm Road and Forelines Road be rezoned from rural agricultural to general commercial because he wants to be a self-storage warehouse facility.
The property is in the Southwest Bypass planning area in an area designated for agricultural use and small-scale residential development, according to documents in the county commissioners’ agenda materials.
The other request involves Felipe Garcia Ortiz, who wants to rezone 1.7 acres located at the intersection of U.S. 264 East and Old Washington Road so he can operate an automotive repair business at the location.
The property was rezoned in February 2020 to allow an automotive repair business at the location, but the business was never built.
Rhodes said while the new owner wants to operate a similar business, significant changes in the site plan mean a new zoning permit is needed.
Staff said if commissioners’ approve Ortiz’s request then conditions should be placed on how the property operates, including a prohibition on operating a salvage yards or storing wreaked vehicles; a minimum 50-foot-wide buffer along the U.S. 264 rights-of-way; side and/or rear buffers that are at least 20 feet wide along the property’s boundary with residential properties; paved parking and access drives that are maintained; and rules involving floodplain and stormwater regulations.
Also on the agenda
- A local accountant has agreed to donate $35,000 toward building an outdoor cat area at the Pitt County Animal Shelter if the county agrees to put $35,000 toward the project.
- A request for the county to purchase land in the Farmville Corporate Park to encourage construction of a shell building. The board also will consider authorizing the Pitt County Economic Development office to apply for a $1.5 million federal loan to build the shell structure. The board also will consider authorizing the selection of MHA Works to design and manage the construction of the shell building.
- Monday’s meeting will begin with the recognition of County Manager Scott Elliott and Social Services Director Jan Elliott, who are not related, who are soon retiring.
- Resolutions of appreciation also will be presented to Commissioners Ann Floyd Huggins and Mike Fitzpatrick for serving as chairwoman and vice chairman during 2021. Earlier this month Fitzpatrick was elected board chairman.