The public can comment on a proposal to keep all forms of weapons out of spaces where the Pitt County Board of Commissioners meet during a public hearing at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
The board also is holding public hearings on a proposed economic development incentive proposal, changes to the county’s subdivision ordinance, changes in the county’s zoning ordinance language, the county’s 2022-23 transit plan and redrawing the board’s voting districts.
Currently, the only people outside law enforcement who can bring deadly weapons onto county property are those who have concealed carry permits. Open carry is prohibited.
As part of an ongoing discussion about increasing security at commission meetings, it was proposed the commissioners amend their rules prohibiting deadly weapons in Pitt County buildings so people with concealed carry permits cannot bring weapons into places were the board of commissioners are meeting. The request then prompted a discussion about doing away with the exemption for all county property.
After the public hearing the commissioners will vote on one of three options:
- Leaving the current rules unchanged.
- Prohibiting concealed handguns in rooms where the board is meeting.
- Prohibiting all concealed handguns on county owned property.
Text amendment
Compute North, a firm that supports cryptocurrency mining, is requesting language be added to the county’s zoning ordinance to allow large scale data processing facilities to be built in areas zoned residential-agricultural, rural-agricultural, general commercial and heavy commercial, and be allowed in general industrial and light industrial zones with special permitting.
Cryptocurrency is a digital form of currency that can be exchanged for goods and services.
Under the proposed text amendment large-scale data processing facilities are structures that house large groups of computer systems for remote storage, processing and/or distribution of data.
Subdivision ordinance
Planning staff is recommending two amendments to the county’s existing subdivision ordinance that will require property owners within 500 feet of a parcel being subdivided be notified about a public hearing on a preliminary plat at least 10 days before the meeting.
The other amendment would require all new lots to maintain at least a 40-foot width, “as measured in any direction,” provided the parent parcel allows it.
Economic development incentive
Staff is proposing the commissioners approve a $79,319 incentive for a company if it makes a $6 million investment and creates three new jobs with an average salary of $42,801. Staff did not identify the company.
Details about the 2022-23 transit plan and redistricting proposal can be found at www.pittcountync.gov.
The board of commissioners will also consider the following items on Monday:
- A request to issue a request for proposal for providing medical services at the Pitt County Detention Center beginning July 1, 2022.
- Award a contract to install a new roof on the Pitt County Public Health Department building.
- Award a contract to replace air handling units at the detention center.
- Discuss paying $13,200 of American Rescue Plan funding to cover half the costs to rent a storage facility for the Community Unity Resource Center.
- An update on security at the Pitt County Fair.