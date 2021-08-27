A joint committee has recommended the City of Greenville and GUC add Juneteenth to its list of paid holidays.
Now the Greenville City Council and Greenville Utilities’ Board of Commissioners will decide whether to enact the recommendation at a joint meeting on Sept. 20.
The joint pay and benefits committee, made up of council members Rose Glover and Rick Smiley and GUC commissioners Peter Geiger and Kelly L. Darden Jr., approved the holiday recommendation at its Thursday meeting.
The committee also recommended that employee costs for health, dental and vision insurance remain the same in 2022.
Juneteenth marks the day, June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and proclaimed all enslaved people would be free. It was 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in southern states.
June 19 has long been celebrated as a holiday among African Americans living in Texas but over the decades more people in other states began marking the date. This year Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels asked the council earlier this month to make Juneteenth a city holiday, citing the success of multiple Juneteenth related activities. Council referred the action the joint committee since the city and GUC observe the same holidays.
City Manager Ann E. Wall said Greenville typically follows the state’s paid holiday schedule, giving employees New Year’s, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence, Labor, and Veterans days, Thanksgiving and the Friday after it, Christmas Eve and Christmas. Employees also get a “floating holiday” as designated by the city manager.
In North Carolina, Asheville, Cary, Durham, Greensboro, Raleigh, Rocky Mount and Winston-Salem have made Juneteenth a paid holiday while Charlotte, Concord, Fayetteville, High Point, Wilmington and Wilson have not.
Geiger asked if the request was to add Juneteenth as a holiday or replace an existing holiday. Wall said it was up for discussion by the committee but the first question was should Juneteenth be a holiday.
“As indicated in the information, half the towns our size or larger are doing something, half are not. The state has not addressed this and it would take a change in legislation to add an additional state holiday. Pitt County follows state holidays and they are not at this point,” said Tony Cannon, GUC General Manager/CEO.
Glover said since Juneteenth is a federal holiday and the city gives paid leave for most federal holidays, she didn’t think it would create problems to recognize federal holidays.
Smiley noted that there are at least two federal holidays that the city and GUC don’t follow: Columbus Day and President’s Day.
Wall also pointed out that Christmas Eve and the Friday after Thanksgiving aren’t federal holidays but are part of the city’s holiday schedule.
“Do we need to be followers or do we need to be pioneers then?” said Kelly Darden Jr., a GUC commissioner. “Why do we have to wait for what the state does, what anyone else does. That’s my personal take on it.”
Darden said implementing it as a paid holiday or a day of paid leave would accomplish what is being sought. However, he would prefer it as a paid holiday.
Smiley said he agreed it should be a paid holiday. The committee voted to recommend observing Juneteenth as a paid holiday. The council and board of commissioners must given final approval.
Prior to Juneteenth decision, Steve Graybill and David Corkett with the health and benefits management firm Mercer presented recommendations for the health insurance benefits offered by the city and GUC.
The rates employees pay for medical/prescription and vision insurance will remain unchanged in 2022, Graybill said. It is the third consecutive year employee rates have remained unchanged.
“The reason we are not suggesting change is because the program in place is running really well … there is nothing in the benchmarks that suggest we need to change at this point in time,” Graybill said.
Smiley asked if this is because employees are healthier.
Graybill said utilizing the onsite health clinic has allowed employees to seek treatment without utilizing their insurance at medical offices. He said illnesses were also caught before they progressed, requiring more intensive treatment.
There also were no major cases of COVID or major expenses related to COVID, Graybill said.
“This isn’t just good financial news for the city and the citizens. It sounds like it is good health news for employees,” Smiley said.
Corkett then presented the committee with recommendations for additional care management options that could be added to the city’s benefits package.
One is a support program for employees diagnosed with cancer that helps them obtain appointments to receive second opinions and sets up treatments, in wanted and needed, at cancer care centers.
It will cost 76 cents per employee per month, but the rate of return is 100 percent, according to materials given to committee members.
Corkett said a current weight loss program offered would be expanded to include diabetes management. There are also no cost plans that would help employees who receive assistance from pharmaceutical companies to cover the cost of medicine and another that would offer assistance specific to an employee’s condition.