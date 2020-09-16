Members of the East Carolina University Chancellor Search Committee reported that they hope to make their recommendation for ECU’s next chancellor by November.
Chairman Vern Davenport said during the Friday meeting that the search started in December with a kickoff, constituent forums and surveys. In February, a leadership statement was released and the advertising process started.
The committee’s efforts were paused in March due to COVID-19. It resumed the search in June with application materials presented to the committee, Davenport said.
“We’re going to interview candidates throughout the fall here and hopefully make a recommendation in late October, November, within that time frame to the Board of Trustees, which will then obviously go to the (UNC System) President Peter Hans and onto the Board of Governors,” said Davenport, who also is chairman of the Board of Trustees.
The committee is working to replace Cecil Staton, who stepped down in May 2019.
Davenport said he has been pleased with the strength of the pool of potential candidates. He told committee members they must not talk to the media about the candidates or engage on social media with the applicants.
“The most important thing I convey at this point and time is this process has and must continue to be confidential to protect the applicants information,” Davenport said.
He said members had to announce in closed session if they had a conflict of interest or an appearance of a conflict with any of the potential candidates.
The meeting moved into closed session for more than two hours with no subsequent action.