When the Apple TV + fantasy series “See” needed a television consultant and producer, it reached out to East Carolina University School of Communication alumnus Joe Strechay.
“See” is set 600 years in the future where everyone — except newborns — is sightless due to a pandemic virus.
Forty-one-year-old Strechay, who lost most of his eyesight to a congenital condition during his freshman year at ECU, is the show’s associate producer, blindness consultant and sometimes actor. He implemented the on-camera techniques used by performers for realistic interaction, movement and communication — even working with stunt actors on how someone who is blind would fight.
In the world of “See,” communicating without vision can be problematic. As it is in real life.
“There are a lot of portrayals out there that don’t show people with disabilities or people who are blind or low vision as competent human beings,” Strechay said in an interview with CNET. “Getting to show blindness and see yourself in a different way is so powerful. That’s something our show did.”
Many of the actors and crew on “See” in addition to Strechay are blind or low vision. Strechay instructed them with practical knowledge. “Everything you see actors do who are blind or low vision, I did,” he said. “Climbing down a waterfall, I did that. Navigating rocks, I did that.”
Strechay was a consultant to the Netflix hit series “Daredevil” from its inception in 2014. Strechay taught lead actor Charlie Cox — who portrayed Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who at night becomes a superhero crime fighter — the subtle movements he needed to be convincing in the role.
Cox said the hardest acting lessons came when Strechay blindfolded him and led him on brisk walks down busy New York City sidewalks. “He was kind of freaked out but he didn’t tell me that initially,” Strechay said. “I just wanted to show him how I travel.”
Strechay may be unique in Hollywood.
“I don’t know that there are other Joes out there,” said Eric Bridges, executive director of the American Council of the Blind in a CNET interview. “He’s himself blind so there’s authenticity there.”
Strechay came to ECU from New Jersey with his twin brother, Daniel Strechay. After ECU graduation and two years of work, Joe enrolled in graduate school at Florida State University, where he studied how to teach orientation and mobility and ease the transition from school to work for children who are blind. He then worked with the American Foundation for the Blind from 2009-2015 as program manager for CareerConnect, an AFB website that offered free resources and tools for students and job seekers with vision loss.
Strechay credits his ECU School of Communication experience for many of his insights.
“ECU introduced me to the media, and how to work in and around it,” he said. “Dr. Linda Kean and Dr. Kelly Albada shaped my perspective on media and minority groups. Their lectures changed how I viewed media.
“I still communicate with Dr. Kean, as she taught me so much about the portrayal and migration of minority characters in media.”
Strechay spends his time producing television and film, consulting with the American Printing House for the Blind, speaking to youth with disabilities and, he said, “living the good life” with his wife, Jennifer, in Pennsylvania.
Brody’s Clinical Simulation Center goes virtual
As ECU’s Brody School of Medicine prepares future medical professionals, it relies on the Office of Clinical Simulation to provide lifelike patient scenarios for students.
However, with coronavirus guidelines in place, students have been unable to physically use the Clinical Simulation Center to learn and practice clinical skills required to treat patients.
That is changing. The center has implemented telesimulation, a simulation-based experience at a distance using video conferencing platforms to provide education, training and performance assessment to learners at off-site locations. Simulation technology specialists David Schiller and Shod Kilpatrick from Brody and Jeremy Smith from ECU’s College of Nursing developed a platform in which students have access to important clinical training from their homes.
“Currently it is the only way to provide students with clinical exposure,” said Dr. Walter C. “Skip” Robey III, assistant dean for the office of clinical simulation and clinical associate professor of ECU emergency medicine. “We will continue to refine this and use it in conjunction with other educational modalities as they reemerge.”
Faculty from Brody, the College of Nursing and Vidant Medical Center are participating in interprofessional telesimulation sessions. Beyond Robey, faculty include Jacques Robidoux from Brody, Laura Gantt and Melinda Walker from the College of Nursing, and Stephen Smith from Vidant.
“We teletransmitted simulation scenarios from the Clinical Simulation Center to medical students in real time using Webex,” Robey said. “A group of interprofessional faculty were team members who worked through simulated clinical cases using lifelike, high-fidelity manikins in the center, as part of the medical pharmacology course. Students were able to observe in real time online, input into patient care, discuss therapy and participate in debriefing as a group to discuss management of the patient.”
The simulation center provides a safe, reality-based educational experience that increases competence in the management of patients, thus minimizing and preventing errors in the delivery of patient care. The simulated clinical setting allows practice, assessment and feedback while simultaneously promoting best practice standards and continuous innovation without risk to patients during the learning experience.
Medical student Perice Manns called the virtual sessions informative but also noted some areas that could be improved, such as reducing the number of students in a session to allow for more interaction and review of basic patient management skills.
She believes the simulation lab is crucial to her education.
“I think that we should try to get as much simulated clinical experience as we can because it is important to our medical education and it is something that I personally look forward to,” Manns said. “We spend so much time in the classroom and studying material, and it is easy to lose sight of why we’re doing it all.”