Grifton, Farmville and several nearby communities are recipients of $153 million in loans and grants to fund water and wastewater projects statewide.
The projects are funded through the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan program, the Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan program and the Viable Utility Reserve. The three programs are designed to help North Carolina manage the cost of upgrading aging infrastructure, and if needed, help develop regional systems.
“For rural communities especially, the costs of managing aging infrastructure can be extremely challenging. These projects will improve the viability, reliability and resiliency of these utilities, bringing benefits across the state,” said Elizabeth S. Biser, secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality,
All the funds are provided as low-interest loans, but in some instances some or all of the loans are forgiven and the community doesn’t have to repay the money.
The Town of Grifton secured such a loan from the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Grifton will receive $980,400 to replace 40-year-old galvanized water lines and install new water meters for its 1,113 customers, said interim Town Manager Mark Warren.
The town only will have to repay $490,200, according to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s Office.
About a mile of two-inch galvanized pipes will be replaced with six-inch PVC pipes.
“We identified older lines that were in constant need of repairs,” Warren said. “This will meet our immediate needs as far as replacements.”
The larger pipes also will improve water pressure at local homes and businesses and improve fire protection, he said. The project’s engineering work must be completed. Construction bids will be sought in 12 months.
Farmville received $500,000 to replace sanitary sewer lines along Moore Street. The total amount will be forgiven, according to the news release.
“It’s an expansion of a project we are wrapping up now. It’s the replacement of old sanitary sewer lines and addressing a little bit of storm drainage along the way,” said Farmville Town Manager David P. Hodgkins. The lines need to be totally replaced, he said.
“This does benefit a predominantly low- and moderate-income area so that’s why we were able to get a grant,” he said.
The work is an extension of an adjacent project that replaced 5,240 linear feet of sanitary sewer lines. That project cost about $1.625 million.
Jamesville, in Martin County, will receive a $1,847,934 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan, with $500,00 in principal forgiveness, for an ongoing project replacing a 100,000-gallons-per-day water treatment plant.
Martin County government, along with the Martin County towns of Everetts, Hamilton, Jamesville, Parmele and Williamston each received $150,000 from the state’s Viable Utility Reserve Asset Inventory and Assessment fund to study their water systems. The Town of Robersonville received $50,000 from the same fund.
Jamesville also received $150,000 to do an asset inventory and assessment of its wastewater system.
“The state would like to have one entity to move forward in regards to the rate and regionalization study,” said James Bennett, Martin County manager. “It’s hoped the various boards at the various towns will use that money so we can all work together towards helping to provide a countywide water system. Some towns are on board with this, some are not.”
It’s believed that the Martin County Regional Water and Sewer Authority, established in 2007 to build a water treatment plant on the Roanoke River, is the best entity to undertake the assessment, Bennett said.
The authority’s water treatment plant distributes water to the town of Williamston and Martin County. It has the capacity to treat two million gallons of water per day.
“By combining our money we should be able to get a lot more than we could individually,” Bennett said.
Also receiving funding from the Water State Revolving Fund are:
- Edgecombe County, which received $1.53 million to fund improvements to its Kingsboro Industrial Park water system. The state will forgive $500,000 of the loan.
- The Town of Walstonburg received $216,954 to improve water lines. The state will forgive $54,238.