Fresh air, cool water and lazy chats — this is the vision Greenville leaders had when planning for a new community pool.
That vision came to fruition Friday when the Greenville City Council and members of the Greenville Industrial-C.M. Eppes High School Alumni Association cut a ribbon to open the city’s new outdoor aquatic center and celebrate upgrades to Eppes Recreation Center at Thomas Foreman Park.
“Today we are diving into a new era for Thomas Foreman Park,” Mayor P.J.Connelly said. “This will undoubtedly enhance the park’s reputation as a destination in our city. This aquatics facility will be a place where family and friends can gather together to take a break from the heat.”
Nearly $6 million was spent on the pool and an expansion and renovation at the Eppes Center, said Don Octigan, recreation and parks director.
The city’s former pool, at Myrtle Avenue near Guy Smith Stadium, is 50 years old and was deteriorating, Octigan said. When officials decided a new pool would be built, they wanted a facility that provided multiple activities for multiple age groups.
The aquatic center includes a 165,000-gallon pool, six competition-style lap lanes, and a two-story water slide that twists and turns its way into a catch basin. There also is a 4,000-square foot bath house.
“The entire community should be thankful and proud. Research shows the benefits of a community pool are plentiful,” said Councilwoman Rose Glover, Greenville’s mayor pro tem.
Community pools give people a chance to go outside and get away from computers and televisions and other screens, she said.
They are great facilities for exercising and socializing. Most people would say they need more of both, Glover said.
“I can’t wait to see members of the community sliding down the slide, racing across the competition lanes or just enjoying time together poolside,” Glover said. “The old community (pool) was quite an asset for the City of Greenville for nearly five decades but now it is time for a fresh start. This remarkable facility has everyone excited about that.”
Once the ribbon was cut, children and community members dipped their toes in a zero-entry pool and then took on the 16-foot slide.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels said while most of the attention was focused on the pool, she wanted people to visit the Eppes Center.
“The beautiful, new renovations to Eppes are inspired by the rich history and bright future of this location and this facility is now better to serve residents for years to come,” Daniels said.
A number of members of the Greenville Industrial-C.M. Eppes High School Alumni Association attended.
“Let me share my timeline with the countdown, mine and the Eppes alumni,” said Bernadette Watts, president of the C.M. Eppes High School Alumni Heritage Society. “Approximately 16,320 hours from July 2020 to today, the time span of a dream to a reality has arrived to the finish line.”
Especially notable is all the planning, decision-making and construction took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The C.M. Eppes Recreation Center renovation includes the addition of a 1,150-square-foot entrance and lobby, Octigan said.
The Police Athletic League after-school rooms were updated along with the C.M. Eppes Cultural and Heritage Center. A teen lounge will open on-site later this summer, Octigan said.
The Cultural and Heritage Center is a project of the GIEHS Alumni Association.
“Hearing (alumni members) talk about the outcome of the project and how they feel about the project and what it means to them will make you cry,” Octigan said. “It will make you emotional, let’s put it that way. It will make your eyes sweat a little bit, as I like to say.”
The city incorporated the input of the association’s members in the lobby design. The entry into the gym has panels with historic photographs of the school’s principal and life at the school along with a written synopsis of its history.
Attending Friday’s ribbon-cutting was Skip Foreman, the son of the late Thomas Foreman, for whom the park is named.
Thomas Foreman, one of the first African-American members of the city’s recreation and parks commission, successfully campaigned for the construction of the recently closed community pool.
“I think he felt a need to do things for the community that heretofore were not available,” Foreman said. That included securing lighting for the former Eppes high school football field.
“He’s always worked to get stuff for west Greenville. His heart was here, his home was here and what he did was always on the premise of making this part of town a little better. And honestly, in the ’60s, it was not that easy.”
Foreman and his family lived in the house near the intersection of West Fifth Street and Memorial Drive. Today, the house has a clear view of the park across the street.
“It’s kind of neat that everything that has formed in his name is right in front of him. It’s a cool, cool thing,” Foreman said.
Foreman said he didn’t realize the former community pool was 50 years old.
“It served its time and its purpose and now we’ve got its replacement and it will serve probably a broader community now and give kids a chance to come here and cool off and play and work off some energy ... and get them away from the video games and the desktops.”