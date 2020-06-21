RALEIGH — An ability to build consensus among legislators, education experts and appointed leaders made the head of North Carolina’s community college network an obvious choice to lead the state’s 17-campus public university system, said a Greenville man who worked with him..
The University of North Carolina Board of Governors on Friday unanimously voted for Peter Hans to serve as the next system president.
Greenville resident and East Carolina University alumnus Scott Shook was chairman of the State Board of Community Colleges when Hans was hired to lead that system in 2018.
“I think it’s a great day for the state of North Carolina to have him in a position of leadership in education,” Shook said. “Peter is an immensely talented individual who did a fantastic job leading the community colleges.”
Shook was appointed in May to the East Carolina University Board of Trustees after serving seven years on the community college board, four as chairman.
“We were the only state agency last year that got a budget during the budget stalemate last year and it was because of his leadership,” Shook said. It’s not every person who receives the backing of North Carolina’s Democratic governor and the two Republican leaders of the General Assembly.
Hans will succeed Bill Roper, who was named interim president after former U.S. Education Secretary Margaret Spellings resigned amid turmoil within the board in 2018.
Roper helped steer the system through a tumultuous time highlighted by protests over Confederate statues and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A North Carolina native and former UNC-Chapel Hill graduate who previously chaired the Board of Governors from 2012-14, Hans will oversee plans to reopen college campuses across North Carolina, including Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. He took over as the state’s community college head two years ago, and now he will manage a system serving nearly 250,000 students.
“I appreciate very much the opportunity,” Hans said in brief remarks following the board’s decision.
His first day as president will be Aug. 1.
Hans, speaking at a news conference following the vote, wants to build a closer relationship between the community college system and university system to allow students to more easily transfer among schools.
“I will be laying out detailed opportunities for this university and the state to capitalize on in a way that will promote the affordability and accessibility of higher education,” Hans told reporters.
When Hans was chairman of the Board of Governors he signed an articulation agreement that made it easier for community college students to transfer their credits to schools in the university system, Shook said.
“He’s been around the community college system for eight years, he’s been around the university system for 12 plus years. He is absolutely the right person for the right time,” Shook said.
When Hans was considered for the community college position, there were questions about his lack of executive experience, Shook said. He has since erased those doubts as he’s worked in the General Assembly and organized community college administrators and board members.
Shook said he and Hans have become great friends and he’s excited for East Carolina University’s prospects under Hans’ leadership.
“He has a great appreciation for East Carolina and the east and I think he will be a huge ally for us. I don’t know if we’ve ever had that big of an ally at the head of the system, at least in years,” he said.
Hans said he would work closely with Roper to ensure students are safe upon return to campus.
Roper said he has left move-in policies up to each individual campus and has been in recent communications with the CDC Director Robert Redfield as the state works to address “the thousands of questions that are being raised and thought through as we look forward to a careful and helpful reopening.”
James Holmes, a member of the board, said Hans would receive a base salary that is in the average range of a university chancellor. Upon Hans’ request, the board granted him a “results-based compensation model,” according to Holmes.
Hans will make $400,000 a year and will be eligible for an additional $600,000 beginning with the July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022, fiscal year. The bonus of up to $600,000 will be based on improved on-time graduation rates, lower education expenses per degree completed and reductions in average student loan debt.
Hans comes to the UNC System with a lengthy history in Republican politics, which could help him as he works with the largely conservative 24-member body. The voting board is elected by the GOP-controlled General Assembly. He worked in the 1990s for Republican U.S. Sen. Lauch Faircloth. He later worked with then-Rep. Richard Burr and Elizabeth Dole in her successful 2002 U.S. Senate campaign.
Hans also has developed a reputation as a bipartisan collaborator. He started a government relations practice with former Democratic Lt. Gov. Dennis Wicker and gained the support of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, state Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore when he was named president of the community college system in May 2018.
The state’s 58 community colleges serve 700,000 people.
“In today’s world, to be someone who has political connections but not be partisan is a hard thing to find,” Shook said. “He fits that mold perfectly.”
“Peter Hans has done tremendous work as president of the N.C. Community College System, and he’s the right choice for UNC System President,” Cooper, Berger and Moore said in a joint statement. “That we all agree on Peter is a testament to the respect he commands as an able, competent leader.”