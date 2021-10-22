Seeing a photo of Eddie Smith at the ribbon cutting ceremony at the city’s Wildwood Park unveiling was no surprise to me. If you look up the definition of giving back to the community of Greenville, you will find the name Eddie Smith and Grady White Boats. Eddie’s dedication to our community and its citizens is something that dates back many decades, and I consider myself fortunate to be a recipient of his thoughtful generosity.
Having founded Grady White Boat Company, Eddie has always been a strong advocate for youth outdoor sports in fishing and hunting. Growing up in a family of avid hunters, Eddie invited me, my brother and late father to Greenville’s first Ducks Unlimited banquet in the mid 1970s to introduce the concept of raising money for waterfowl conservation. The first event was a success and the Greenville-Pitt County Ducks Unlimited Chapter grew its membership exponentially over the years.
However, Eddie’s success with the event was far more reaching than raising money for waterfowl conservation. Eddie was successful at bringing Greenville’s friends, fathers with sons and daughters together for a night to share an experience of giving back to something we all loved. This was a valuable lesson I learned at a young age on getting involved and giving back to our community.
Eddie, we thank you for what you taught us back then and for leading by example. Greenville and its citizens have benefited tremendously from your generosity.
Jim Blount
Greenville