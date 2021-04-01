The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public input on ways to reduce flood risks and the associated economic damage and threats to safety in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse river basins.
The corps is entering year two of a three-year project to produce separate reports on ways to identify the risks and methods of management.
A draft report is scheduled for release in September, with public input sessions planned for October. Federal officials will review the document throughout 2022 and a final report will be issued in early 2023.
The corps held a joint virtual meeting on Tuesday that laid out the scope of the studies for the two river basins and what mitigation efforts were being considered.
The few public questions submitted during the 90-minute session focused on how environmental and nonprofit groups will be consulted and how endangered species that live along the Tar River would be incorporated into the mitigation process.
“As residents of both the Tar River and Neuse River basins, you understand the toll that flooding takes on communities, on the economy and on the environment,” said Eric Merriam, lead planner of the Tar-Pamlico River flood risk management feasibility study.
Studies of the Tar-Pamlico, Neuse and Lumber river basins were authorized after Hurricanes Matthew and Florence to find ways to minimize the risks to life and economic damage created by the flooding that followed those hurricanes.
The Tar River study is focused on riverine flooding which occurs when surface water runoff exceeds the capacity of rivers and their tributaries, Merriam said.
The Neuse River study also focuses on riverine flooding, but also on the effects of flooding in tributaries and coastal flooding on New Bern.
Work on the Tar-Pamlico study began a year ago as the corps of engineers met with city and county officials in both river basins, representatives of state agencies and some university officials to discuss problems and identify areas of special interest.
The corps is developing hydrologic models to study flooding patterns, along with models looking at conditions that create flooding and its economic damage. The corps also will identify environmental conditions, such at endangered species, which could be affected by mitigation efforts and how flood risks will change as sea levels rise and other factors related to climate changes occur.
There are multiple ways flooding risks can be managed, Merriam said. The question is which mitigation efforts are right for the basin.
Solutions are usually divided between managing the river flood and water amounts and nonstructural measures like buying out structures in the floodplain, elevating homes and making changes to the transportation system.
“Virtually everyone we talked to highlighted the risk debris played along the river channel,” Merriam said. Fallen trees create dams which slow the river’s flow and cause backups.
Debris management isn’t usually a long-term solution considered by the corps because it isn’t cost-effective over a 50-year period, Merriam said.
When asked if dredging might be considered, Merriam said it doesn’t have a real effect on controlling water volume and it quickly fades.
Solutions being studied include a levee system in the area of the Pitt-Greenville Airport to reduce the effect on that facility and surrounding commercial and industrial development.
Under certain conditions the five bridges over the Tar River can be cut off by flooding, Merriam said. But it appears elevating N.C. 11 near the Pitt-Greenville Airport would keep north-south travel open on one road.
A pump station along Greenville Mill Run could partially mitigate the amount of water going into the Tar River during flooding, he said. The city could identify areas where soil could be excavated and a small reservoir could divert flood water out of the Tar River.
Reservoirs further upriver also could also be modified to hold back the amount of water streaming to Greenville.
Housing buyouts or relocation, structure elevation, floodproofing and preparedness also will be studied, Merriam said.
Jim Medlock, project leader of the Neuse River study, said mitigating the flood effects in Grifton and southern Pitt County not only involve the Neuse River but the Upper Swift Creek and Fork Swamp watersheds, which are among the headwaters that supply the Neuse River.
Pitt County government created an action plan for the Upper Swift Creek and Fork Swamp in 2012 that produced “very good recommendations” for flood risk reduction and stormwater quality and stormwater management, Medlock said. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to use existing data in its study.
One of the key factors the corps is looking at is structures that could be in the 100-year floodplain.
When examining part of the Swift Creek and Fork Swamp watersheds, there is a residential area in the Fire Tower Road area there doesn’t seem to be a large number of homes and structures in the 100-year floodplain in that area.
“It looks like southern Greenville, Winterville and Ayden have done a really great job of managing their development and keeping it out of the 100-year floodplain. I think that’s a big positive. It’s something we need to consider as we look into these studies,” Medlock said.
The focus of the corps flood mitigation efforts in Grifton and southern Pitt County will be on road/bridge modification, buyouts and modifications to homes and other structures, and modifications to Contentnea Creek, he said.
Individuals have until April 23 to submit comments about the projects.
For the Tar River feasibility study, comments can be emailed to rp.plan.enviro@usace.army.mil. The subject line “Tar Pamlico Study — Scoping Comment” should be used.
Written comments also can be sent to: Planning and Environmental Branch/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District, 1000 Liberty Avenue, Floor 22, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Comments about the Neuse River feasibility study can be emailed to CESAW-Neuse River Basin FRM@usace.army.mil. The subject line “Neuse River Basin Study — Scoping Comment” should be used.
Written comments also can be mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District c/o Neuse River Basin FRM Project, ATTN: CESAW-PM-DJ, 69 Darlington Ave. Wilmington, N.C. 28403.